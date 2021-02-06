The Government Support Department in Abu Dhabi announced yesterday that the attendance work system will be implemented by 30% in government and semi-government agencies in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as of Sunday, February 7, in order to enhance the preventive measures applied in the emirate, and to preserve the health of employees and their families.

The department approved the application of the remote work system for jobs that can be performed completely from outside the workplace, in addition to employees over the age of 60 years, those with chronic diseases and immunocompromised, and people of determination. The department has approved the obligation to perform a weekly PCR examination for all employees, with the exception of those vaccinated in the national vaccination programs, and volunteers in clinical studies of the vaccine, whose special status appears “letter E or golden star” on the application of the fort.





