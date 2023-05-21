The 400,000 square meters of the center that was once occupied by the port of A Coruña have been pending development for almost 20 years. The matter, in which the City Council, the Xunta and the central government are involved, has been the first spark of the debate between the four main candidates for mayor who are participating in the debate organized by Radio Coruña Cadena SER and EL PAÍS. The candidate for re-election, the socialist Inés Rey, has assured that her government has been the one that has managed to “unblock” the problem, because the Port already allows citizens to walk through the still undeveloped area. “What have you done? Nothing”, has made the PP candidate ugly. “You assume what others do”, replied Miguel Lorenzo, who has awarded the achievement to the president of the Port Authority appointed by his party from the Xunta. All the candidates agree to request a dialogue between all the administrations to decide the design of this important area that will transform the city.

The four parties that are at the forefront of the debate have been part of the local government at some point since the transfer of the docks from the center to Punta Langosteira, an enclave in the neighboring municipality of Arteixo, began in 2004 where an outer dock has been built that has swallowed about 1,000 million euros. From Marea Atlántica, who governed A Coruña between 2015 and 2019, Xan Xove has recalled that it was his formation that managed to stop the privatization of these central lands. He refers to the original plan, agreed between the PSOE and PP in 2004 and which provided for auctioning the land between real estate developers to pay for the work on the outer port. No party defends that model anymore, but neither has anyone resolved a key issue: how will the enormous debt that the Port Authority of A Coruña drags be paid if those public plots are no longer sold.

The representative of the BNG, Francisco Jorquera, has criticized that in all this time a fundamental step has not been taken: creating a consortium in which all the administrations are included. And how will the urbanization be financed? The nationalists demand that the Port Authority be forgiven the debt it acquired for the construction of the outer port to which the activity of the old docks has been transferred or that the State contribute the equivalent money to that future consortium.

EL PAÍS and Cadena SER broadcast the meeting live, which is being moderated by the journalist Isabel Bravo. In A Coruña it will be open to the public, although the invitations are already sold out. The Socialists recovered the A Coruña City Council four years ago, after losing it in 2011 after 28 uninterrupted years in the mayor’s office. In 2015, the popular ones were ousted by the Atlantic Tide until the current PSdeG mayor, Inés Rey, took over the baton. The PSOE did not get an absolute majority, but it has managed to govern alone. In the middle of the legislature, the only Ciudadanos councilor joined the executive, who had left the orange party, to which the polls do not give representation.

The 28-M Rey aspires to broaden support, but the polls show that it will be far from the absolute majority and will need the support of the BNG or the Atlantic Tide. The representative of the PP appears for the first time as head of the poster, although he was councilor for Social Services and Equality during the only term in which his party has managed to govern this city.

Inés Rey (PSOE), Miguel Lorenzo (PP), Xan Xove (Atlantic Tide) and Francisco Jorquera (BNG).

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Receive the newsletter every afternoon election diary, written by the deputy director of EL PAÍS Claudi Pérez. Do you know how much your council spends per inhabitant? Discover it here.