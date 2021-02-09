The City Council has awarded a union of Lorca companies the urban renewal works of Jerónimo Santa Fe Avenue, one of the main arteries of the city, and its adjacent streets. They are scheduled to begin in March with a 10-month execution period, as announced by the mayor, Diego José Mateos. The project will cost 2.2 million euros and the financing will be borne by the Autonomous Community with funds from the loan from the European Investment Bank, although its execution will correspond to the Consistory.

Mateos explained that the avenue will lose one of the two traffic lanes towards Andalusia and will only maintain one in each direction. It will also have a bike lane and more spacious sidewalks, for which more than twenty parking spaces will have to be eliminated.

A roundabout will be built at the intersection between Jerónimo Santa Fe, Martín Morata, José Mouliaá and General Pérez Chuecos to improve traffic regulation. The crossing is currently regulated by traffic lights, which creates traffic jams at peak times. In addition, the project foresees the planting of more than a hundred trees and 16 benches and 28 chairs will be installed throughout the route.

The remodeling will also affect the streets Rambla Baja, General Pérez Chuecos, Higuera, Carril de Cañete, Travesía de Zenete, Fray Diego de Cádiz, Robles Vives and Canal de Riego, where the road and sidewalks will be renovated. The project also contemplates the comprehensive improvement of supply, sanitation, rainwater services, telecommunications networks and public lighting, with the replacement of street lamps with others of high energy efficiency.

The mayor reported that during the first part of the works, a single lane will be available for vehicle traffic, in the direction of the La Viña neighborhood, so traffic will be diverted to circulate in the Murcia direction through the streets of La Seda and Camino Marín. “It is our commitment to guarantee at all times pedestrian accessibility to homes and establishments in the area,” said Mateos, who explained that loading and unloading areas will be set up for shops and for school bus stops for high school students. close. Mateos assured that the urban renewal of this road has been designed in response to the proposals and requests of the residents, “who are those who know the needs of the area.” The demands of the Federation of Neighborhood Associations, the Association of People with Physical Disabilities of Lorca y Comarca and Lorca Biciudad have also been taken into account.