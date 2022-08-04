MF CARTAGENA. Thursday, August 4, 2022, 09:49



The remodeling works of the Sebastián Gómez square, in Los Mateos, began yesterday. The works, which the councilor for District 5, Irene Ruiz, came to visit, have a budget of 11,894.30 euros. The project consists of the installation of a garden network, the remodeling of the fence, the concreting and plastering of blocks, the renovation of the curb, the repair of one of the walls, the painting of graffiti, the installation of a ramp, the repair of the benches and the placement of an enclosure with tabaire stones.

«This square needed a remodeling that, finally, begins today. We fulfill our commitment to maintain in good condition the square dedicated to ‘Sebas’, the well-known goalkeeper of Cartagena, a resident of Los Mateos, “said the mayor.

And he recalled that in this neighborhood, the Cartagena City Council is carrying out the removal of the asbestos roof in the Aníbal school, with an investment of 160,052.5 euros; and that Isabelona street has been paved. Last year, he carried out the remodeling of the Molino de las Piedras.