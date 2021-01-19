From those apocalyptic images of a Buenos Aires without people and with empty streets, avenues and highways, to this Buenos Aires that seems to have almost completely recovered its normal movement. That is the postcard that is seen this January, increasingly frantic and as if it were a normal month of the year. And so are the official records on the number of vehicles that move during the week.

In the first days of January, each day circulated between 277 thousand and 289 thousand vehicles on the Buenos Aires highways, entering and leaving the City. Is it a lot, is it little? The truth is that the figure is not so far from what was registered in January 2020, when there were still two months left for the coronavirus pandemic to unleash and the quarantine began in Argentina.

During the first week of the year there was a peak of movement that was registered on Thursday 7, with 289,437 vehicles circulating; while on Monday 4 there were 277,062 vehicles. The highest concentration of traffic was detected between 8 and 9 at the entrance to the City; while on the way home, the rush hour was wider, between 15 and 18.

What was happening in January 2020, when the word coronavirus was still a distant term? Last January AUSA, the city company that manages the Illia, 25 de Mayo, Dellepiane and Perito Moreno highways, registered an average of 328 thousand vehicles per business day. For the same month, but 2019, the movement was 323 thousand vehicles.

“Last December was a month with a peak of more than 315 vehicles and this movement responds to the logic of the end of the year parties. But on the other hand, in the City the variation between the traffic during the summer months and the rest of the year is very low. It is around 5% “, explains an analyst from AUSA.

That is, that idea of ​​the empty City during the summer ceased to exist, even with coronavirus. To put it in numbers: during 2019 the month with the highest circulation on the highways was November, with 354 thousand vehicles. Only 31 thousand more vehicles than in January of that same year. During 2020, with the pandemic already declared and Argentina in quarantine, April was the month with the least traffic on highways, with 119 thousand registered vehicles.

This January, in addition, there is the phenomenon that many decided not to take vacations or spend them in the City. A survey by the Public Opinion Studies Program of the Faculty of Tourism and Hospitality of the Inter-American Open University (UAI) revealed that almost 70% of those consulted – residents of AMBA – did not plan to go on a trip.

Jota Leonetti is a road safety specialist and traffic journalist. According to his impression, in the Central Area there is a decrease in traffic flow: “Among the compulsory vacations that many took, the home office, and the judicial fair, it is evident that there is less vehicle circulation. However, we all know that people did not leave the City en masse. Every summer, on the first weekend of the year, we have the classic postcards of the collapsed routes or the overflowing Samborombón toll, which this year did not happen. And on the other hand there are some commercial areas of Buenos Aires, with stores, bars and restaurants, which explode, like Palermo. It is an atypical summer and seeing the movement in some neighborhoods gives an indication that people stayed in the city“, analyzes.

The sensors that measure the circulation of vehicles on streets and avenues also detect an increase in traffic. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

Perhaps the residents of the Conurbano have the best thermometer of what happens in revenue to the City in this atypical January. One of them is Héctor Corbalán. He moved with his family to Pilar at the end of 2018. He always knew that the Panamericana was going to be the main difficulty in terms of mobility, but he took the risk.

“In five years I hope to retire, that’s why I was encouraged and put in the balance the hour and a half going and the hour and a half back, as long as there is no type of accident or protest,” says Corbalán. “I was stopped for a few days when The quarantine started, because I am a customs broker and I immediately went back to work. Despite the anguish of being in the middle of a pandemic, many times I felt satisfaction for taking 40 minutes between my house in Pilar and the port of Buenos Aires“, he told Clarion.

But of those days of the 40 minutes, only the memory remains: “We are back to reality. We went back to the traffic jams, an hour and a half out and an hour and a half back. And after many months, this January I saw the first chain crash “, he illustrated.

At the level of what happens on the streets, the sensors owned by the Ministry of Traffic and Public Works also recorded how vehicle movement evolved. Slowly, the city was waking up.

These sensors are located on streets and avenues and record passing traffic. For example, in the first days of confinement, they registered only 50 thousand vehicles moving through the City per day. By April 24, with all essential workers enabled to move, the sensors were already nearly 100,000 vehicles. And from there, the numbers were always on the rise. With one exception, July: when they dropped sharply from 200,000 to 150,000 vehicles. Then the curve continued upward.

In the last days of December, averages of 350 thousand vehicles interns through streets and avenues. Unfortunately the system does not allow comparison with previous years. As explained from the secretariat, these internal sensors were previously used only for security purposes; the data processing changed after the quarantine, so it is not possible to analyze year by year.

To get an idea of ​​the fluctuation of traffic in recent weeks: on Wednesday, December 23, 273 thousand vehicles circulated, a figure that was on the rise because they were 9% more than the previous Wednesday. In the days before the holidays, a movement is always registered above the usual. Already in 2021, on Monday, January 4, there were 214 vehicles. And on Monday the 11th they were 243 thousand.

With the opening of activities, as controls were loosening, with the passage from ASPO to DISPO, and also with the need to move around labor or social issues, little by little the streets, avenues and highways were recovering their density . A process that should continue, as long as the increase in infections does not force the City to a new lockdown.

