Almacorurban music singer and exparticipante of Benidorm Fest 2024, will be a contestant of Survivors 2025, as he confirmed during the broadcast of the gala of GH Dúo Through a homemade video.

“I’m in Survivors, Every time I say it seems that this is a movie! “He exclaimed excited to face Telecinco’s most extreme adventure.” I really want, “he added.

The singer explained which was the greatest challenge of his new stage: “Get out of my comfort zonewhich is the study, where I am calm. “But this would not be a problem for him, and added that he would give everything.

“I want to face the tests, see what the island is like and we laugh, because In the end the important thing is to be happy“, he reflected.” I hope they don’t pile my mosquitoes, “he laughed at the end of the clip.