Although La Moncloa gave the green light to the project, worth 19 million euros, in April of last year, the expected urbanization works of the Ciudad del Aire, carried out by the Ministry of Defense, did not begin until yesterday. According to the execution period, they will be completed within two years, when the 400,000 square meters of the Ruiz de Alda military colony, in San Javier, are integrated into the urban fabric of the municipality. Currently, many of its 500 homes are empty and abandoned, since Defense stopped transferring soldiers and families there in 1999.

The central government announced last year that the urbanization, renovation and adaptation works of the interior installations of the homes of this military complex would be carried out between 2022 and 2024.

Coinciding with the start of the works, eighteen months after its approval, a coordination meeting was held this week at the San Javier City Council, chaired by the mayor, José Miguel Luengo, with representatives of the Housing Institute, the Ministry of Defending; of the General Directorate of Water, of the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia; of the successful bidder company; of construction management; and municipal technicians. In it, Luengo regretted the delay in the start of the works by the Ministry, which had a municipal license since 2018, although he indicated that, nevertheless, it is “good news.” In addition, he expressed “the City Council’s commitment to making these works a success and for the City of Air to be a driving force in the area.”

Luengo highlights among the future services the new sanitation system, "of vital importance due to its proximity to the Mar Menor"

The first mayor also pointed out that there are “two years of coordination with the construction management so that the urbanization is in the best conditions when it is received by the City Council, and that the neighbors finally have the services that correspond to them and that they provide.” years waiting.” And he added that the urbanization will not only benefit the neighbors, but the entire municipality, “which will see an area that has been degraded over time flourish again.”

Thus, the urban reorganization will leave new parks and public green areas, and new services, among which the mayor highlighted the new sanitation system, “of vital importance due to its proximity to the Mar Menor.” In addition, the Autonomous Community will build a large storm tank with a surface park, in a work coordinated with the Ministry of Defense, to protect the City of Air from the effects of torrential rains.