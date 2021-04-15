Users of the association of people with disabilities Dismo have joined the La Estación urban garden planting process, which manages half a dozen members of the Association of Volunteers for and for the Elderly. Students from the Consolacion school also did this Wednesday, who participated in the plantations of various crops.

The mayor, Eliseo García, witnessed this intergenerational meeting and praised the work that has been carried out there since 2019, when the Consistory granted this arable area of ​​280 square meters for the elderly to support the urban garden, located next to the greenway and the Red Cross headquarters.

Precisely, this humanitarian organization is the main recipient of the products that are grown there. «In 2019 two thousand kilos were collected and last year another fifteen hundred, which they allocate to the Red Cross and, consequently, to donate them to the people who need it most, ”said García.

The Councilor for Agriculture and the Environment, Mariano Vicente Albaladejo, remarked that the city «thus recovers its garden spirit, planting local varieties of vegetables and ecological vegetables, and recovering a space in disuse of the urban helmet ». “Our intention is for it to also be an intergenerational space,” remarked Agustín Isaac López, president of the IMAS Senior Center and one of the volunteers of the urban garden project.

The installation is part of the volunteer project by and for the elderly, carried out by the Department of Social Welfare together with the Association for Active and Healthy Aging of Molina de Segura.