Halfway along the road that linked Tarraco and Asturica Augusta (Tarragona and Astorga) stood the Roman-Celtiberian city of Tritium Autrigonum (Monastery of Rodilla, Burgos). In 1986, a first photographic flight revealed the presence of urban structures, but not their architectural elements. Now the study Tritium Autrigonum: urban planning approach to a Hispano-Roman agglomeration based on recent aerial photographs, that will publish the full scientific journal Zephyrus from the University of Salamanca, reveals, for the first time, its monuments, houses, defenses, necropolis and road and water supply networks. A city of approximately 45 hectares under the soil of a hill in which circular Celtiberian houses from the Iron Age were surprisingly interspersed with large porticoed Roman buildings.

This ancient Celtiberian town has never been the subject of archaeological excavation. However, aerial reconnaissance campaigns ―carried out mainly between 2001 and 2015― made it possible to take a large number of photographs of its surface, currently completely covered by crop fields. The new study ―signed by François Didierjean and Laurent Brassousfrom the French universities of Bordeaux-Montaigne and La Rochelle, now reveals an important part of the structures buried in this urban agglomeration.

Tritium, located on the so-called Alto de Rodilla, is mentioned in the work of Plinio and in the Antoninus Itinerary (a kind of Michelin Guide of the time), as a transit city between the Ebro and Duero basins. It emerged in the First Iron Age (700 BC) and lasted until approximately the end of Antiquity (5th century). Its complete disappearance is still an unsolved mystery.

Roman temple located in the Tritium site.

“The site where Tritium Autrigonum stood,” the study states, “is particularly suitable for aerial detection because it is completely devoid of buildings and is entirely occupied by fields dedicated to cereals,” which makes buried structures more distinguishable. in periods of crop maturation. The University of La Rochelle has been in charge of associating the oldest images, taken in the mid-eighties, with the most current ones (thousands of photographs), despite the difficulty of superimposing oblique photographs – taken at different angles from small planes – with the overhead ones. of drones.

The Tritium constructions that the study describes are numerous: “A square building measuring about 15 by 15 meters,” “a large oval enclosure 12m long by 18m wide,” “a rectangle 27m long by 14m, and with its reinforced eastern façade, probably giving it a monumental character”, “a set of large premises that include a room under columns”…

But, in addition, the study reports the existence, to the north of the city, of “238 graves, between 0.60 and 3 meters in diameter, spread over approximately 7,000 square meters, which suggests a necropolis.” The Romans used to open cemeteries next to roads and on the outskirts of cities for health reasons.

Tritium urban framework. In orange, the defensive ditches. In red, the streets. In black, the buildings. The dotted area to the south, the necropolis. P. Brunello

The aerial photographs, which have covered about 60 hectares of land, have thus uncovered “a promontory, which is almost a quadrilateral, about 1,000 meters from north to south and 600 from east to west. This seems to indicate that the heart of the urbanized space was located [aquí], in the north, while to the south there were a few residential blocks that formed a peri-urban area. This division suggests the idea of ​​a physical separation between both nuclei, which raises the question of the existence of a wall that would have divided them.” Archaeologists remember that in ancient cities it is easy to distinguish urban spaces from peri-urban spaces, since cemeteries, polluting industries, warehouses and landfills were located in the latter.

Tritium being fundamentally a oppidum Celtiberian had its own defensive system. The city was protected by steep natural slopes on its north, west and east sides, but not on the south, where surprisingly no remains of the wall have been found. This can only mean two things: either it lacked this stone defense on that side or it was destroyed at some point. The first hypothesis does not seem credible due to the importance of this oppidum Built between the Ebro and Duero basins. “What could have been the defense system chosen then?” the researchers ask. “Taking into account what we know about the fortifications of the oppida Celtiberian, two possible answers can be envisaged: either it had a wall with a moat or it was a defense made up of a set of terraces.”

Tritum was, without a doubt, an important city on the Iberian Peninsula, although it was not the size of the great capitals such as Augusta Emerita or Tarraco (Mérida and Tarragona). According to experts, five monumental buildings stood out there. Archaeologists believe that one of them in the upper part could be a temple “with two large pillars.” On the southern terrace, a space of about 1,600 square meters, “with colonnades and various small structures that would be bases for statues or inscriptions” could be the ancient forum of the city.

Roman aristocratic houses in Tritium.

They have also detected another “large quadrangular building of 1,500 square meters decorated with a colonnade on the façade and another that surrounds its interior and with several annexes. “It is the characteristic plan of a Roman temple,” they maintain.

In addition, they have located numerous mansions, inns and homes, “whose floor plans vary between a circle [de entre 6 y 8 metros de diámetro], a square or a rectangle in very heterogeneous areas.” And they add: “There seems to be a mixture in different degrees of pre-Roman traditions and influences of classical Mediterranean architecture”

The round houses, which are concentrated mainly in the upper part of the city and on the northern outskirts, had a central post that supported the roof, a type of construction characteristic of the First Iron Age. “Were these houses still functional in Roman times?” archaeologists ask again. “Its traces are faint, there are several cases of superimposition with quadrangular structures [romanas], which were probably built later. In Tritium, the distribution of circular houses, mainly in the northern periphery, could indicate a survival of ancient forms of habitat for populations of humble condition. If this is not the case, the Early Iron Age settlement must have been of considerable importance.”

The Roman houses detected, for their part, were “relatively large buildings, organized around a central patio, two of them with a colonnade, and equipped with rooms with floors, probably made of masonry, which could attest to the presence of mosaic floors.” or hypocausts [sistema de calefacción por el suelo]”.

Experts believe that “the indigenous structures on the summit were preserved during the establishment of Roman domination. After the conquest, buildings inspired by classical tradition were not built in the highest part of the city, but in its immediate periphery. This arrangement is not exceptional in the Romanized cities of the Iberian Peninsula, especially on the eastern coast and in the Ebro valley. However, confirmation of this hypothesis can only be obtained through archaeological excavations that provide the necessary chronological data to date the occupation of the different spaces.”

Given the importance of this city – it was next to the road that linked Tarraco and the gold mines of the northwest – “it is worth asking why and when it was abandoned.” These questions can only be answered with additional studies and archaeological excavations at the site, but their application provokes rejection from some land owners. “Hopefully it is only temporary,” conclude the French researchers.

