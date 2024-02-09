For María, designing in porcelain is not only her way of life and her work, but it has become the best way she has to express herself. “Each collection tells something about me. If I have had a trauma, if I have come out of it… I find it totally therapeutic. It is a way to calm my anxiety or quite the opposite, to explode with satisfaction,” she tells us with emotion. Aside from creating, he also enjoys teaching. She organizes courses and, in addition, Jon arrives every morning at her workshop, her student interning for the last three months. “I put a lot of passion into it, a lot of love, I love teaching classes. Because if those of us who know a craft do not communicate, the craft is lost. And that would be a shame,” she says. He also loves talking one on one with his clients. “They normally come by appointment, looking for a jewel for an event. You start chatting and in the end they also tell you about their private lives, you reach a level of connection that is very pleasant. I like that they touch it, that they hear the noise of the porcelain, that they see that it doesn't weigh that much. It is important to show how things are done and to make them feel like they are taking a little treasure,” he reveals.

When she leaves the workshop, María tries to disconnect from work and put all her attention on her family. A little less than two years ago, her little girl Arwen was born, a blonde and super observant girl to whom she also wants to transmit her love for nature. Donato, her father, is a forestry technician and climber, a luxury guide for her excursions to the mountains. “We met ten years ago in a nightclub. At first I thought we had nothing in common, but we are complementary. On one of our first dates he told me 'come on, come to the mountains' and I had an incredible day. He taught me to love nature and enjoy it. When we are at our best as a couple is when we get in the car, pack our backpack and go to the mountains,” she insists. Having Donato as a guide is “a gift” and she adds that she feels “very lucky” of the partner she has by her side.

When their little girl was born, the two were clear that they would continue climbing the mountain. Our first trip as a family of three was to the French Alps, a beautiful experience. “Arwen carried herself like a champ in the backpack. She was only two months old. Traveling with a baby can be wonderful, you just have to be a little organized. Now on weekends we usually go to La Pedriza or Zarzalejos. It helps me to disconnect, to recharge energy and to inspire me,” she tells us.