Less traffic and more room to wander. The remodeling of the urban center foresees a partial pedestrianization, with the closure by means of movable pivots of the section of Concepción street that runs from Santa Isabel street to 13 de Octubre avenue. “From the Plaza del Ayuntamiento to the beach you can walk without encountering traffic,” says the mayor, Mario Pérez Cervera. The road can be opened in an emergency. For loading and unloading, an area will be set up on Avenida 13 de Octubre, where pedestrians also gain space.

Its new distribution leaves a single lane for cars, which will be able to circulate in one direction towards the commercial area, that is, in the direction of Avenida de la Libertad towards Calle Cartagena and the seafront promenade. And a band of battery parking lots and a type of mixed road will be created.

In this reorganization of the historic quarter, the smallest win, which will have three playgrounds: one in the Plaza de la Feria, where the old fountain used to work, another in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento –already visible– and a third in Calle Fuster.

The change “will turn the center into a benchmark commercial area, since it prioritizes pedestrianization, generating a safe transit environment connected to the seafront,” says the mayor. With part of the allocation of 1.5 million European funds for regeneration, the City Council intends to promote local commerce and hospitality in the ‘ground zero’ of the floods, which not only suffered the devastation of the mud wave, but also the drop in income that exacerbated the pandemic.

The project plans to create shaded areas with vegetable pergolas based on climbing plants in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento. Another type of protective visor will create rest areas next to large pots with plants to balance the high temperatures. For the Fair promenade, a continuous awning has been chosen to allow visitors to walk along this pedestrian avenue with shops and bars. And there will be bike racks in the Plaza del Consistorio.

The City Council wants to create new alternative car parks on vacant lots and fit out new spaces to add to those created on Los Luisos Street and Libertad Avenue. There will be a charging point for electric vehicles. And with a mobile ‘app’, visitors will be able to find free places.