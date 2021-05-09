You fall in love with this land when you are in it. I wonder if, from a distance, it really feels that extreme nostalgia for Argentina. This questioning illustrates ambiguities and contradictions. Thousands get on the plane in Ezeiza.

Ezequiel (24), the son of the reader’s son who writes us this Sunday, He started traveling the country and the world at the age of 14 to go to BMX bike championships. Today, at the age of 24, he runs his company “One Place World”.

Feeling that the family is dismembered in order to seek a better future is of high emotional tension. “When he traveled to Australia it was for him to see things work, everything that did not happen here. But when they settle in another continent and you see the possibility that they will not return, something in you breaks. It’s a silent pain and you can’t complain because was the message received “says Laura.

It is that the transgenerational burden that children carry feels like a claim to the problems that in the country we did not solve, and we put so much emphasis on how bad we are that uprooting runs through us.

It is thus that the children, perhaps, do not have that feeling of abandonment from the roots. Laura makes a mea culpa that is a postcard of our idiosyncrasy: “Ezequiel did not grow up in an environment of pride in his place of origin, he sucked up complaints about bureaucracy, economic and political disorders”.

That wake-up call that children make for an Argentina that got out of hand, it hurt. We must recover our identity as a country, as citizens, and for our immigrant grandparents.