The attack on the Judge Angelica Sanchez shows the modus operandi of a virtual inter-institutional criminal gang financed by the treasury. It is headed by the pedestrian and abominable Governor of Veracruz, Cuitláhuac García and it is operated, as an armed wing, by the State Attorney General’s Office and, in the legal part, the local Superior Court of Justice in charge, respectively, of Verónica Hernández Giadáns and Lisbeth Aurelia Jiménez Aguirre.

They were ministerial agents who Three Mondays ago, Angélica’s first uprising was perpetrated in Xalapa, when she was going to meet with Judge Jiménez, ignoring that the summons was concocted as a decoy by the trio of gyrfalcons to arrest her.

They blamed her for assaulting and even shooting the police, they made her fire a pistol and Cuitláhuac insists on slandering her and accusing her of being corrupt due to imaginary arrangements with the lawyer of an improbable but alleged murderer invented by the triad.

The second lift occurred last Friday in Mexico Citythe morning after Angélica and her daughter Ingrid attended the Senate, where the legislators expressed their respect and applause.

The capture was carried out by the National Guard, the National Anti-kidnapping Coordination and the Veracruz prosecutor’s office, without the agents (all dressed in civilian clothes) even identifying themselves.

Accused of probable crimes against public faith and influence peddling, that same afternoon she was admitted to the Pacho Nuevo prison and a submissive control judge controlled by the machona lash dictated at least one year of “justified preventive prison” in what they search for, find or invent him.

The cruelty of the Veracruz cacique was unleashed because The judge complied with the order of a Collegiate Court that released a real estate businessman whom the inter-institutional gang accuses of being a drug trafficker and murderer of local PRI deputy Juan Carlos Molina.

Her name is Itiel Palacios, whose sister Rubicelia says that the only evidence the prosecution had was the statement of a witness who was tortured –a certain Jaime H– pointing him out as a “serial murderer”, who underwent the Istanbul Protocol and It was proven that he was forced to incriminate Itiel, for which the Control and Prosecution judge of the 17th Judicial District in the state granted him an amparo that protects him from his imprisonment.

To prevent him from going free, the entity’s prosecutor’s office ipso facto hung up on him for the alleged murder of two people.

Without evidence or the slightest respect for judicial procedures, for the tyrant Itiel is a criminal pimped by Judge Angélica, who has 25 years of immaculate career.

“There are indications”, insists El Góber Faccioso, that they speak “that there is an act of corruption; that there was a moche and therefore it has to be thoroughly investigated”.

The model is inquisitorial and fascist: first they imprison and then they “investigate…”.