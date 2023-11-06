Falling into the arms of Morpheus is one of the great problems of our society, with stress, the pace of life and unhealthy habits being the main causes why so many people suffer occasional or chronic sleep disorders, something that not only affects in the lack of rest, but it affects the immune, cardiovascular, metabolic, muscular and nervous systems. The usual thing in Western societies is for couples to share a bed, which thus becomes a kind of symbol of the condition of a couple, of the commitment to the relationship and the desire for shared intimacy, so when we talk about incompatibility problems such as sleeping partners, relationships weaken.

The dream divorce

What happens when the reason for poor sleep quality, far from being anxiety or problems, is the partner? “I am a fervent defender of what I call ‘voluntary night separation’, which is for couples to sleep in separate rooms to guarantee the sleep and rest that is so necessary in our daily lives. Sometimes we believe that sleeping apart can ruin the relationship, but we should look for other times during the day to show each other affection and affection and have those moments of sex outside of bedtime, when both members of the couple can be together. already tired from an intense day. If we talk about snoring, we must always rule out that the couple does not suffer from sleep apnea in order to treat it, since once under treatment, couples can continue sleeping together,” says Nuria Roure, a psychologist specializing in sleep disorders.

“When we don’t sleep well, our emotional state is altered, that is, we are more irritable, more anxious, with more mood swings and less empathetic and tolerant, and this is usually suffered by the people closest to us: our children and our partners. . I am sure that many arguments, fights and even divorces are due to not having a good sleep. So, let’s think: What can spoil the relationship, not resting by sleeping together, with the negative consequences of the day, or sleeping separately at night after having emotional-sexual relationships and having a good relationship during the day? “, ask. “Sleeping as a couple is beautiful and beautiful. In a microawakening, you turn around and find your partner, you hug each other and continue sleeping, the two of you together. If that is the scenario, there is no problem. The problem arises when reality is not so pretty, and then it is better to sleep apart,” says Roure.

Faced with this idea, the so-called “sleep divorce” emerges, the one opted for by couples who sleep in separate beds or even in different rooms to avoid sleep and, therefore, relational problems. The study Sleep and Partners Research 2023, from The Better Sleep Council, indicates that while the majority of those in a relationship and live with their partner say they sleep better at night together, a quarter say they sleep better alone. Although sleeping with a partner can intensify feelings of attachment and love, it can also negatively affect the quality of your sleep, which can cause relationship problems. By the way: Melania Trump and Donald Trump sleep in separate rooms, and according to the biography ‘Elizabeth the Queen: The Life of a Modern Monarch’, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip slept separately, something quite common among the British aristocracy, as and as Lady Pamela Hicks, the prince’s cousin, explained to Woman and Home: “In England, the upper class has always had separate bedrooms,” he said.

Selfishness? to sleep well

There are also proponents of the Scandinavian method, which consists of sharing a mattress, but with two different duvets. “Sleeping in bed with another person does not magically transform us into some kind of two-headed monster. We are still two individuals. It is liberating to remember this fact. “It’s very easy to assume that everyone uses only one duvet, because that’s what we’ve always seen,” say the creators of Scandinavia Standarda website that explains the benefits of the Scandinavian lifestyle and defends the power of each member of the couple having their own duvet.

“The bed is a very significant space in terms of intimacy and in terms of a couple, and that is why separate blankets or duvets can threaten that sense of unity or intimacy due to the cultural standard that we set for ourselves, but the most important thing about sleep is to achieve a good rest. Sleeping is the most selfish thing you can do. And we know that if one partner in a relationship sleeps poorly one night, he lacks empathy, has more arguments, and has more negative feelings toward her partner the next day. That’s not a recipe for a happy relationship. When you sleep, prioritize your sleep! The rest of the time, prioritize your relationship,” Neil Stanley, author of ‘How To Sleep Well’, tells ‘Refinery29’.

Raquel Marin Cruzado, author of ‘Feed sleep for a healthy brain’, points out that it must be taken into account that the temperature of the cabin, the type of mattress or even the type of pillow may be incompatible between two people who sleep together. “When we talk about incompatible schedules, it is even more important to respect chronotypes, particularly with people who have night jobs. Precisely due to the mere fact of having a job in the evening hours, sleep disorders intensify. If you add to that the handicap of having light or auditory pollution in the phases of deep sleep, insomnia is served, and with it, a definitive decrease in mood and general quality of life. This also affects libido, so you can enter a vicious circle of decline in the quality of your relationships,” she says. “When I talk about this with my students in my program, ‘I’m finally sleeping’, I always recommend that together, with their partner, they agree on a time to go to bed together to have that “cuddly” moment and once Once that moment is over, the person with a more nocturnal chronotype or schedule gets out of bed and the other person, with a more morning schedule, stays in bed to be able to sleep,” says Nuria Roure.

To have a good night, in short, perhaps you don’t always have to do it as a couple. Will the spoon’s days be numbered?