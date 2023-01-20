Carlos García Adanero, deputy expelled from the Unión del Pueblo Navarro (UPN) for voting against the party’s instructions, will be the PP’s candidate for mayor of Pamplona, ​​as confirmed this morning by popular sources. The announcement comes the day after Adanero and his partner in turncoat Sergio Sayas reaffirmed their “total commitment” to the PP, with whom they have signed an agreement to join forces in the regional and municipal elections in May. For now, the two regionalists will keep the seat they won for the party that kicked them out, they will remain in the Mixed Group of Congress and they will not join Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s party.

The PP has pondered the municipal candidacy of Adanero, of whom it says that it has valued “his political experience, his deep significance with his city and with the defense of constitutional values ​​in Navarra.” “Adanero will be a candidate who is sensitive to the needs of Pamplona and will represent the interests of the capital and of all Navarrese, too, from his seat in the Congress of Deputies”, popular sources from Navarra have underlined.

More information

García Adanero, 55, was a member of the UPN from 1986 to 2022, when he was expelled from this formation for breaking the voting discipline of the labor reform, so he voted no (like the PP), when the order of the leadership of their training was to vote yes. The labor reform of the Government of Pedro Sánchez was saved by the hairs thanks to the error in the telematic vote of the parliamentarian of the PP Alberto Casero. The now PP candidate for mayor of the Navarrese capital was a councilor in the Barañáin City Council in the 1991-1995 legislature and a parliamentarian in the Foral Chamber from 1991 to 2019. That year he was elected deputy for Navarra Suma. Graduated in Law, he was Secretary General of UPN between 2009 and 2013.

Carlos García Adanero has resigned from UPN this week and this Thursday he was received along with Sayas at the headquarters on Calle de Génova by the general secretary of the PP and the national coordinator of the party, Cuca Gamarra and Elías Bendodo, and reaffirmed their “total commitment” to the Popular Party. “The objective is to remove Pedro Sánchez from the Government and the vehicle is the PP”, Sayas proclaimed after visiting the headquarters in Madrid of his new party mother. “We are linked to the PP, we must make an alternative that is not the crutch of Sanchismo or the Government of María Chivite”, García Adanero added, who considers that UPN has preferred “to have a free hand” to agree with the PSOE.

The signing by the PP of the two defectors had been sung since the Navarra Suma coalition was dissolved —UPN, PP and Ciudadanos— at the initiative of the regionalist party. Both have signed a framework agreement with the PP, in which it was not clear if Sayas and Adanero will return to appear on the lists for Congress or will bet on the Provincial Parliament. The different polls continue to point to UPN as the formation that will obtain the most votes in the next elections in the Foral Community. After learning about the agreement, the vice president of UPN and mayor of Pamplona, ​​Enrique Maya, has assured that they feel betrayed.