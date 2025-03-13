The upholstery of capital sins that decorated the walls of the Spanish monarchs, the great bet of the Gallery of the Royal Collections

The iconography of evil through tapestries of capital sins and Queen Victoria Eugenia will be the protagonists of the two great temporal exhibitions scheduled by the Gallery of Real Collections for this year. The first will arrive once the currently dedicated to Joaquín Sorolla, at the end of April. For the second one we will have to wait until next November. Both samples will be part of the plan devised by Víctor Cageao, who took the reins of the institution four months ago.

“This is the first museum that a tourist who arrives in Madrid should know,” said the head of Wednesday, arguing that his catalog is “an excellent starting point to know the formation of the rest of the country’s collections, from which the nucleus of the most important state museums later emerged. This is, in a way, everyone’s embryo. ”

Cageao arrived at the National Heritage dependent center after a trajectory linked to the architecture of museums, museography and conservation. He was General Coordinator of Programming at the Prado Museum and Deputy Director General of State Museums of the Ministry of Culture. The galleries opened in the summer of 2023; And they have a space of 40,000 square meters that house five centuries of Spanish art history through what their kings collected.









El Greco, Lavinia Fontana, Caravaggio, Velázquez, Goya, La Roldana and Bernini are some of the artists whose works are exposed in the center. In 2024 they received 650,000 visitors, a figure that, as the director has advanced, hope to “repeat or improve.” Even so, he clarified that they do not want to “measure the success of the gallery just because it has more or less public.”

Víctor Cageao explained that its four main objectives are “the consolidation of the gallery as a reference museum, its national and international projection, the realization of a stable and solid programming; and foster the presence of the real sites in the gallery. ” Among them, the monastery of San Lorenzo de El Escorial, the Monastery of the Royal Barefoot and the Parado Palace.

“Zoom” in the permanent exhibition

Beyond the great temporal exhibitions, they will perform smaller ones, such as those related to the program ‘The guest work’, which incorporates pieces of other gallows. Similarly exhibitions around concrete themes, such as fashion or table in real collections. With them they seek to take advantage of the institutions of the institution, “through works they have not visited or that they have never been brought to light.”

For Christmas an exhibition is raised that will revolve around toys and there will be a new line of proposals that intend to “make zoom” on permanent exposure. This is going to belong to an eight sample of ornamental rocks. Other proposals will be the one dedicated to the technique of the photoesculture, the events with which they will celebrate the second anniversary of the opening of the gallery and the equally second edition of ‘Alterations’, exhibitions of contemporary authors who dialogue with the real collections.

Víctor Cageao has stressed that, beyond the exhibitions, from real collections they are working on other projects, based on internal issues such as the improvement of warehouses. The director has pointed out as one of the challenges of the gallery, extensible to all museums, “reach young people”, to get “understand the collection as something that can contribute to them.” Facing the future, they hope to prepare a study of the public that goes to the center to know their interests thoroughly and refine their program.