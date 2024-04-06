Bottas finds confirmation

The first free practice session of the Japanese Grand Prix had given positive results to Valtteri Bottasparticularly motivated above all by the good response to the update package brought by Kick Sauber at Suzuka. A good impression that was confirmed by him also in qualificationwith the Finn starting from 13th place on the starting grid.

Close to Q3

A placement not far from possible access Q3which was narrowly missed by the winner of the Japanese GP in 2019, but which still satisfied the #77: “I am very happy with how our car performed today, both in the morning session and during qualifying – commented the former Mercedes – it's nice to be back in Q2 and also be in contention for Q3. Of course, it would have been even nicer to enter the top ten, but this result is proof that we are going in the right direction with the updates made in the last two events, and for this we must pay tribute to the Hinwil team for their continued support. We made some small steps forward over the weekend and, looking ahead to tomorrow, I'm confident that if we can do everything right, we will be able to do battle with the cars around us and bring home points“.

Disappointment for Guanyu

Bottas therefore approaches the race with happiness and motivation, sensations that cannot be recognized in the slightest Zhou Guanyu. In fact, the Chinese driver was unable to fight even for Q2, to the point that he will start from 20th and last position on the grid. However, a result dictated by problems that arose before qualifying: “Today was a difficult day for me – he has declared – unfortunately, a due to a technical problem, I missed the end of FP3 and had to go from long practice straight to qualifying. Given the lack of preparation, it was very difficult for me to predict the behavior of the car and, although I tried to maximize everything I could, I simply I didn't have enough grip on the rear in the last sector, where I lost. I think more time to prepare for my qualifying session would have put me in a more comfortable position. The starting grid is very tight and, although the fight for points could depend on how much overtaking is possible, I am confident that we can recover positions. Tomorrow is a new day and as a team we will continue to give our best.”