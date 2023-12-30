The Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility has resolved to update the tolls of state-owned highways under administrative concession for 2024. Thus, as of January 1 of next year, rates will rise between 5 and 6.65 %, depending on the specific conditions of each concession.

The update of the rates supported by users on the AP-51, AP-61, AP-6, AP-53, AP-66, AP-7 Alicante-Cartagena, AP-7 Málaga-Guadiaro, AP-68 and AP -71, AP-9 and AP-46 was approved through a Ministerial Order, at the proposal of the Government Delegation to the National Toll Highway Concessionaire Companies.

The authorized increase responds, fundamentally, to the growth of the consumer price index, as contemplated in article 77 of Law 14/2000, of December 20, on Fiscal, Administrative and Social Order Measures, and to the extraordinary and temporary measures approved at the end of 2022 to limit the increase in tolls to 4% in 2023.

Last year, a subsidy was enabled to mitigate the effects of high inflation, since an increase of between 8.4 and 9.5% should have been applied, and the obligation to eliminate said subsidy at the end of 2026 was established. , that is, to pass it on to the user in a phased manner over a period of three years, as well as, therefore, to provide the necessary budgetary items for this.

It must be taken into account that the rate increase is cumulative, hence the need to pass back on to the user the difference that was not paid in 2023, although little by little, so that it can be assumed under better conditions by citizens. If the subsidies already planned were not continued in 2024, the increase in tolls would have exceeded 8.5%.

The application of this measure has meant savings of more than 33 million euros for users in 2023, which have been borne by the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility. The amount represented by the subsidy in 2024 is estimated at 30 million euros. In the case of the AP-7, in the section between Alicante and Cartagena, the rate review will cause the price to rise by 6.65 percent.