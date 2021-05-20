A three-dimensional (3D) printed microscope and artificial intelligence algorithms will help measure the existing microplastics in the port of Cartagena. Navantia, the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT) and the Cartagena Oceanographic Research Institute (CORI) participate in this project, framed within the Isaac Peral-Navantia Chair.

The objective is to advance in the ability to detect microplastics in seawater, one of the biggest environmental problems facing the marine environment today, sources from the UPCT reported yesterday. And they recalled that microplastics are fragments smaller than 0.5 centimeters that fill beaches, seas and oceans.

“On the seabed alone, it is estimated that there may be more than 14 million tons of microplastics. Due to its small size, it is necessary to use a microscope and the eye of a trained person for its identification ”, highlighted the researchers Francisco López, head of the project, and Joaquín Carrasco Palazón. López added that the use of artificial intelligence algorithms will help in the process of characterizing microplastics in seawater samples. These will be collected by volunteers from the public shipyard.

Specifically, an open source microscope printed in 3D will allow the automatic collection of the images necessary to execute the algorithm. All the code that is developed and the knowledge acquired will be available in an open system, so that other researchers and interested people can continue working on it.

The plan will last for ten months, with different phases. The first will focus on the manufacture of the microscope, with the printing of the pieces, and on the imaging tests. In the second, work will be done on the development of mathematical detection operations and the collection of marine samples will be carried out.

“A blue growth”



The so-called Midas project is included in “the European initiative for sustainable blue growth, which aims to develop a type of exploitation of the oceans that ensures its continuity.”