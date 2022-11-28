THE TRUTH CARTAGENA. Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 00:39



The lieutenant general in the Air Force reserve Rubén García Servert will be invested with an honorary doctorate by the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT) in the next celebration of the academic act of Santo Tomás de Aquino.

The proposal of the rector, Beatriz Miguel, who has endorsed the request of the director-delegate of the University Defense Center (CUD), Antonio Viedma, has been approved this Monday by the Senate of the UPCT.

The UPCT thus recognizes the contribution of García Servert to the consolidation of the collaboration between the Polytechnic and the Ministry of Defense, since he was the colonel director of the General Air Academy (AGA) of San Javier when an Engineering degree was chosen for the academic training of the cadets, which led to the creation of the Defense University Center and its affiliation to the UPCT.

García Servert, who works as an advisor to Indra, has a degree in Law and Political Science and Sociology and is a member of the European Academy of Arts, Sciences and Letters, and the Spanish Academy of Military Arts and Sciences and at the Academy of Diplomacy of the Kingdom of Spain.