Researchers from the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT) carry out a study with an exoskeleton to analyze postures and improve the effort of hotel workers and health personnel. Through the motion capture system, scientists record and analyze body movements during work activity.

In this way, “it will allow us to carry out additional evaluations and comparisons in terms of the positions adopted and the efforts exerted by employees in their tasks with and without their help,” explained Lola Ojados, director of the research. With electromyography equipment, they measure the muscular efforts made by workers, record the electrical activity of the muscles and obtain objective data on the physical load to which they are subjected during their daily work.

This device, designed to assist and improve the biomechanics of the user, provides valuable information for the research, entitled ‘Automation for ergonomic evaluation integrating virtual reality technologies, motion capture, surface electromyography and measurements of biological parameters’.

part of trials



This study is carried out at the Biomedical Technology Research, Development and Innovation Laboratory (LIDiTeB), in which the UPCT and the Murcian Health Service collaborate. Part of the tests for the analysis of postures and efforts has been prepared with auxiliary nursing care technicians and with the supervisor of Unit 53 of Internal Medicine of the Santa Lucía Hospital, Sergio Sánchez.