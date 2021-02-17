The Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT) has placed in the hands of the Autonomous Community a study to prevent floods like the DANA of 2019, with the adaptation of parks, other green areas, livestock routes and adapted channels, among others, which would be complementary to the large hydraulic infrastructures.

«We would turn urban centers into sponge cities, to retain that water, prevent it from running out of control and keep it available to take it to places where it is reusable, “explained the Minister of Public Works, José Manuel Díez de Revenga, on Wednesday, in the presentation of the report’s conclusions, in the courtyard from the Faculty of Business Sciences. “We hope that the European funds for the recovery of Covid-19 will allow us to move forward”said the rector of the Polytechnic, Beatriz Miguel, at the same ceremony. “We can use them because the objectives of this system against floods meet the European criteria for the use of this money, which is to invest in solutions that transform society,” said Díez de Revenga.

The research provides alternatives for avoid floods in sensitive points around the Mar Menor, specifically the urban centers of San Pedro del Pinatar, San Javier, Los Alcázares, Los Urrutias and Los Nietos, according to Díez de Revenga. «We will manage rainwater in a different wayInstead of limiting ourselves to the scupper system that collects them and takes them through large collectors where they can be drained, ”he explained. These solutions will be proposed to each municipality so that its City Council can see how it fits into its city project.

«In addition, it is about solutions compatible with the reservoir system built around the lagoon», He explained. Researchers at the Cartagena School of Architecture have developed a specific project for San Javier, with the creation of a park and the use of a livestock route, among other specific measures. Only that project in that municipality is valued at 23 million euros.