UPCT researchers patented an innovative procedure to determine seepage in the subsoil of slurry storage ponds that uses profiles consisting of cables with thirty graphite electrodes connected to a resistivity meter, to perform a diagnostic electrical tomography of the subsoil.

This allows direct data collection on the slurry and has the advantage of not requiring any operator to access the interior of the pond, reducing risks and refining the three-dimensional mapping of possible leaks.

Electrical tomography defines the resistivity values ​​that occur in subsoil materials and in areas where slurry accumulates. The data is confirmed and calibrated with the use of geochemical techniques that entail mechanical soundings and sampling at different depths that can reach fifteen meters, as well as permeability tests.

“The goal is to control the possible effect of manure on the subsoil and especially groundwater,” explained Ximena Capa Camacho, a Geological Engineer who is doing a doctoral thesis in this line of research, with funding from the Seneca Foundation and under directed by professors Ángel Faz Cano and Pedro Martínez Pagán.

Slurry, a by-product of pig farming composed mainly of pig droppings, can be valued for organo-mineral nutrition of the soil in farms, as demonstrated by various investigations of the UPCT. On the contrary, if proper management is not carried out, problems of salinization and contamination of the soil can be generated and cause nitrate leaching that affects the subsoil and groundwater.