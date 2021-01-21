The Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT) corrected this Wednesday the data provided to LA VERDAD and assured that 17.8% of students have not lost this course, but 0.6%. The total number of students enrolled in the different undergraduate, master and doctoral degrees is 5,275 people, compared to 5,309 in the previous year.

Sources from the institution indicated that, by mistake, it only gave data on undergraduate students for the 2020-2021 academic year. They indicated that there are 4,362 undergraduate students, 655 master’s and 257 doctoral students. Only the latter group decreased: there are 55 fewer people, 17.6%.

By sex, there are 3,818 men, 72.4% of the total and 10 more than in the previous year; and 1,457 women, which represents 27.6% of the total and 44 less than in the previous year. In the case of girls, in addition, there is a decline with respect to the relative weight. Before they were 28.3%.