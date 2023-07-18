Monday, July 17, 2023, 11:33 p.m.



The Polytechnic University (UPCT) will welcome more than 170 young talents, from primary to fourth year of ESO, so that they can be trained with specific workshops for high abilities, on the occasion of the VI Campus Talentum. The meeting will take place from July 24 to 28. Students from all over Spain will attend.

The Campus Talentum, the Cartagena City Council and the UPCT presented this Summer School yesterday. The Councilor for Education, Training and Employment, Nacho Jáudenes; the rector of the UPCT, Beatriz Miguel; and the vice president of the Talent Association, Nicolás Pedreño.

Jaudenes explained that in this edition the more than 170 young people who will visit Cartagena will be able to develop their social skills along with their academic growth. “Getting them to feel understood and in positive communication with their environment is the great objective of this initiative,” he said.

For the University, avoiding the brain drain outside the region is one of the main causes pursued by this Summer Campus, according to the rector. “Some of those Talent students are now at the UPCT,” recalled Beatriz Miguel. This collaboration allows young people to feel the UPCT “as their own place where they can come, where they can explore and where they can learn”.