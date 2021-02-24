The City Council already has a study carried out by the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT) as a model in the creation of new green areas, to improve the quality of life of citizens. The ‘Guide to vegetation and landscape design adapted to climate change in the municipality of Cartagena’ includes the work of the Department of the Environment, under the supervision of municipal technicians. In it, the most suitable vegetation is cataloged and selected and constructive solutions are provided for the parks, according to the Polytechnic.

The book, which is open to consultation on the Internet, proposes the use of pergolas with photovoltaic use as a base for green roofs. It also advises on the use of materials that are best suited to climatic conditions. In the vegetation section, it includes species to make landscape designs aimed at mitigating the extreme conditions of climate change.

The report proposes more than 20 constructive solutions depending on the types of pergolas and the materials to be used. Likewise, 15 cards catalog 120 trees and 50 shrubs as adequate.

The work is directed by teachers Encarna Conesa, from the School of Agronomists, and Gemma Vázquez, from the School of Architecture and Building. The scholarship holders Lara Álvarez, a student of the Master’s degree in Science and Technology of Building in Architecture, and Lázaro Rosillo, of the Degree in Agri-Food Engineering and Biological Systems have participated in it.