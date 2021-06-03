The technicians in charge of monitoring the state of the water in the Mar Menor now have a new ally at their disposal: an underwater buoy that records and sends parameters of environmental interest, such as temperature, salinity, chlorophyll and dissolved oxygen, on a daily basis. It is a device devised by researchers from the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT). The apparatus avoids displacement for manual sampling and captures data at different depths, to analyze the differences between the layers of the water body.

«The buoy rests on the seabed and emerges once a day. Once on the surface, it sends the data using technology based on the Internet of Things (IoT) ”, detailed yesterday in a statement Pencho Soto, the researcher responsible for the project.

The buoy is equipped with a ballast tank, “like those of a submarine, to modify its buoyancy and to be able to carry out measurements in different layers or strata of the water,” explained Roque Torres, another researcher at the Polytechnic. Other UPCT technicians, such as José Juan Rodríguez and Jesús Rubio, as well as trainees, such as Juan Domingo González and Jaime Giménez, have also participated in the development of this measurement system.

This project coincides with the theme of this year’s World Environment Day, which is celebrated today and whose demands will be focused on the restoration of ecosystems.