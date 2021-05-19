The Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT) has developed the ‘INDIeOpen’ platform, a new system for teachers in the Autonomous Community to easily carry out interactive learning web units. This tool can be used at all educational levels, from Infant to High School.

This initiative is part of two European projects: INDIe and INDIe4All. And both are financed with more than 700,000 euros, through the Erasmus + funds of the European Union. The Ministry of Education and Culture collaborates in this project.

More than two hundred teachers from the Polytechnic and four Secondary Education centers in the Region of Murcia participate in INDIe. So far, it has produced nearly 400 units of interactive content. Educational centers from Lithuania, Greece and Ireland have also participated “creating their own content units,” said the vice-rector for Digital Transformation of the UPCT, Manuel Munuera.

The ‘INDIe Open’ initiative is nominated as a finalist in some international awards for its usefulness



An easy tool



The INDIe environment has been designed and developed by the UPCT Digital Content Production Center. He is nominated as a finalist in the IMS Global Learning Impact 2021 international awards, which will be decided shortly.

In the case of the INDIe4All project, which began in September 2020, it completes the first and transforms it into an easy-to-use tool with which teachers can create learning units that are fully accessible to people with visual disabilities. Although the main focus is on visuals, work will be done on adapting the platform to create accessible content for other types of disabilities.

In the educational centers of the Region of Murcia there are a total of 158 students with visual impairment (blind or with severe visual impairment), of which 72 are in nursery and Primary and the rest, 86, in Secondary.

The ERASMUS + INDIe4All project ‘Interactive Digital Content Platform for All’, co-financed by the European Commission and coordinated by the UPCT, has as partners the National Education Center for Blind Children of Ireland (ChildVision), the Directorate General for Educational Innovation and Attention to Diversity of the Ministry of Education and Culture of CARM, IES Castillo Puche de Yecla and two educational centers in Greece.