The Higher Technical School of Naval and Ocean Engineering of the UPCT and Navantia will launch their own master’s degree in Underwater Technologies in the next year, aimed at covering the different phases and knowledge that comprise the design, construction, operation and maintenance of a conventional submarine.

Pre-registration will open in March and the course will be taught from September, face-to-face and in the afternoon. It requires, like other degrees of its own, a minimum of 20 enrolled students.

The master is structured in eight optional modules spread over two academic courses: Projects, Structures, Mechanical Systems, Electricity and Control, Production, Management, Combat Systems and Life Cycle Support.

The eight modules add up to 120 credits, of which it is necessary to complete at least 75, plus the final master’s thesis of 15 credits to achieve the master’s degree.

The modular structure of the course also allows students to take a lower number of credits than those required for the master’s degree. In this case, the student would obtain the diploma of university specialist in Underwater Technologies or Specific Training Certificates depending on the number of modules taken

The master’s degree is aimed preferably at graduates, master’s degree graduates, technical engineers and engineers from the Higher Technical Schools of Naval and Oceanic Engineering, Industrial, Aeronautical and Military Naval School.

Other university profiles, such as Telecommunications, can be admitted taking into account that they must acquire certain basic prior knowledge, points out the director of the Higher Technical School of Naval and Ocean Engineering, Juan José Hernández.

Professionals with extensive proven experience in the topics addressed and, in particular in their application to submarines, may also take the title, even if they do not have the necessary university degree. In this case, the degrees to be obtained would be the Professional Expert or the Professional Specialist diploma, depending on the number of credits taken.

The own master’s degree has already been approved by the Governing Council. The initiative came from Navantia, through the Isaac Peral Chair and has been organized in collaboration with the UPCT School of Naval and Ocean Engineering. The Isaac Peral Chair of Underwater Technologies, formed by the UPCT and Navantia and created in July 2016, has as its main purpose the establishment of a continuous collaboration between Navantia and the Polytechnic University in training activities, practical application of R&D knowledge + i and promotion of innovation, related to the subsea engineering sector.

Navantia, committed to the training and employment of UPCT students, has had in recent years almost 200 students from the Polytechnic doing scholarships or internships. It has hired almost a hundred engineers graduated from the UPCT for its shipyard in Cartagena.