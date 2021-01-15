The project ‘Safe tube for non-invasive ventilation in patients affected by COVID-19’, carried out by the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT), progress satisfactorily.

Launched after decreeing the state of alarm, last March, in collaboration with Primafrio Foundation, Among other entities in the Region that, selflessly, are contributing to research to fight Covid-19, the project arose from the need to manufacture sanitary material that would make up for the lack of resources in healthcare centers, improving the requirements that are applicable to the treatment of patients affected by Coronavirus who need ventilation as well as the supply of medication.

Attending to the needs expressed by the SMS (Murcian Health Service) of having devices for the oxygen therapy treatment of patients in the first stages of the Covid-19 disease, the efforts made by the team of researchers from the UPCT, made up of Dolores Ojado and Joaquín Roca, have focused on the development for Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Therapy (CPAP) ventilation.

Among the problems detected for the application of existing devices in patients affected by Covid-19The most worrisome is that of the spread of the virus through aerosol that occurs in the expiratory phase of the respiratory cycle. In order to solve this problem, the UPCT researchers have proposed the use of face masks complete, ruling out the use of the nasal passages, and the inclusion of antibacterial / antiviral filters. In this sense, the work has focused on the design and improvement of a necessary element to connect said mask to the respirator.

In this first phase of work, from the UPCT, an interface has been designed that allows the connection of the elements of the patient circuit usually used in the clinic, allowing the administration of CPAP therapies to patients affected by Covid-19.

The design has been refined in up to three iterations, resulting in the creation of a prototype by SLA printing, using a certified biocompatible resin.

Interconnection capacity of the elements used with the CPAP equipment available in the SMS from different manufacturers, possibility of connecting an antiviral filter in the expiratory evacuation line and availability of a connection point of the line for taking samples from the gas analyzer, were the design requirements.

As a result, the final prototype has been accepted by the SMS clinician, Dr. César Cinessi, and has been proposed for evaluation through clinical research, once authorized by the Ethical Committee for Research with Medicines (CEIm), of the Murcian Health Service.

Once the approval of the Ethics Committee has been passed, the next step is to request validation by the AEMPS (Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products). Overcoming this phase would entail additive manufacturing of the product on demand. A great advance for the health system if we take into account that it could have all this development, prepared for possible eventualities and future emergencies caused by Covid-19, but also a great advance for society. And it is that having a product with these characteristics, validated by the AEMPS, after a process of joint and collaborative research between educational, health and private companies would be an achievement in our country.

In this sense, Fundación Primafrio, which has firmly committed to innovation since its inception, decided from the beginning to join the fight against Covid-19, ratifying its commitment to society. In the words of Juan Conesa, president of the institution, “from the Primafrio Foundation, we are very proud of the excellent work being done by health professionals and researchers in our country. We could not stop joining the fight against this virus that is leaving terrible consequences in the lives of so many people.

The project is being developed by researchers from the Department of Automation, Electrical Engineering and Electronic Technology of the Polytechnic University of Cartagena, as well as the Industrial Design and Scientific Calculation Service, coordinated by professors Joaquín Roca and Lola Ojados.

In July, the UPCT already presented a ‘UCL Ventura’ respiratory assistance device, which is also in the validation process and which was carried out together with the Tecsumaga company within the FREMM-UPCT chair.