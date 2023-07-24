Russia is seeking to deepen its trade and economic cooperation with the countries of the continent, to break the barrier of $20 billion and reach higher levels consistent with those relations. Moscow has practically expressed this through many joint activities with the countries of the continent, as well as visits and foreign tours by Russian officials in recent periods, including a series of tours undertaken by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in which he expressed Moscow’s interest in strengthening these relations, at a time when Russia is facing extensive Western pressure on the impact of the war in Ukraine.

One of the most important upcoming events in the relationship between Russia and Africa is the Russian-African summit, which will be held at the end of July in St. Petersburg. It is the second of its kind after the recent Sochi summit, which is fueled by the current “grain crisis” after the collapse of the Ukrainian grain agreement across the Black Sea.

President Vladimir Putin confirmed that his country is able to compensate for Ukrainian grain exports to Africa on a commercial or free basis, especially as we expect again a record harvest this year.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that his country continues to be ready to supply countries in need with Russian grain for free, as an alternative to Ukrainian grain.

He revealed that the issue of providing grain from Russia to Africa will be discussed during the Russian-African summit scheduled for the end of July. He said: We are in contact with our African partners, and the communication will continue during the St. Petersburg summit.

It is also dependent on that summit to develop executive frameworks to build on what was agreed upon during the last summit and during the mutual visits between the two sides over the past periods, in order to build for a new era of relations, in which the economic aspect plays a cornerstone in the context of the common interests that the two parties aspire to.

In 2019, the first Russian-African Economic Forum was held in Sochi, with the theme “For Peace, Security and Development”.

The first conference was attended by representatives of 54 African countries. The number of invitations reached about 10,000 participants.

The conference witnessed the identification of the main axes for joint economic cooperation in a way that serves the interests of both sides, and with the aim of developing cooperation to achieve tangible results on the ground.

Discussions centered on opportunities in infrastructure, modern mining and mineral processing, agriculture, digital technology, exploration, science and education.

Economic motives

African affairs expert, Rami Zuhdi, says in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia Economy”: “In light of the circumstances the world is currently witnessing, all the engines of political matters and conflicts in the world and even the motives for strategic incursion or expansion that occur between different international parties and in specific regions, including the African continent, all have an economic background in the first place.”

And he adds: “Now specifically, and in light of the difficult circumstances facing the world, everyone is moving towards integration or economic participatory relations.. Russia in this context considers that Africa has become for it not only a strategic extension but an economic extension, so that a large number of Russian companies work on the continent, and the volume of inter-trade between Russia and Africa in recent years has reached about $20 billion annually on average, and direct investments amounted to more than $40 billion with a number of African countries, in addition to direct and indirect economic aid, as well as debt cancellation of more than $20 billion. “.

A group of prominent Russian companies operating in Africa are emerging, which are active in various sectors, including in the mining sector, such as the Alrosa company that specializes in diamonds, and in the energy field, such as Lukoil, which has prominent activity in the continent, in addition to the Rosatom company, which undertakes the task of establishing a nuclear plant in Egypt (the Dabaa plant).

It is believed that the rapprochement at the economic level between Russia and the countries of the African continent today has many basic motives. The most important of them:

Russia believes that it is a great country economically and politically, and it must secure for itself a large business scope.

Accordingly; Russia views Africa as an important business area for Russian companies, investments and goods.

Russia is also looking for an end to the hegemony of the US dollar, and thus it finds in the participatory bilateral relations with the countries of the continent separately, and with the African Union in general, an opportunity to replace the dollar (and here it refers to the BRICS currency).

Russia also finds that Africa, which suffers from a food shortage crisis and depends in large part on food imports from Russia, is a good opportunity for it to establish strong relations on the economic level.

Russia, which may suffer in the future from a major international conflict, while facing economic sanctions, finds an alternative or a positive solution on the continent.

energy sector

At the same time, he points out that Africa is not a single entity, but rather dozens of countries. It also has different capabilities and needs, and Moscow can cooperate with these countries on separate related files, and it has produced great opportunities for cooperation between it and the countries of the continent, and it is present in many geographical areas there (..) It cannot be said that it is present economically and strategically in a specific area, but it is present in Egypt, Algeria, Ethiopia, and in different areas of the continent, and it has special projects through Russian companies, in various sectors such as energy, renewable energy, and nuclear energy.

The ambassador of special missions of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and head of the secretariat of the Russian-African Partnership Forum, Oleg Ozrov, had indicated a few weeks ago in statements reported by media reports that there are various opportunities for Russia to develop relations with the countries of the continent, especially in the energy sectors.

In this context, the Russian agency “Sputnik” quoted the head of the African Energy Chamber, Andrei Ayuk, as saying that Russia could play a leading role in supporting energy projects in the African continent.

In addition to that, the military relations, as it sells and supplies many countries on the continent with weapons, and this represents a strong economic return for Russia, which sometimes also helps in dealing with the budgets of some African countries or provides them with soft loans. Accordingly, the economic aspect is likely to grow strongly between the Russian Federation and the continent in the coming years.

challenges

But Zuhdi, at the same time, monitors a set of challenges facing these relationships. The most important of which is that Russia is not the only player, because there are many competitors on the scene, and each of them has its own tools, adding: “The matter is more than economic relations, because these economic relations need strong political cover and an effective strategic presence.. Therefore, the road does not seem completely smooth for Moscow, in light of this international competition that did not leave Russia playing alone.”

In 2018, the volume of trade exchange between the countries of the continent and Russia reached its peak, with more than $20 billion, which is a relatively low rate.

The volume of trade exchange in 2022 between the two sides reached about $18 billion, according to what President Putin confirmed at the plenary session of the International Parliamentary Conference “Russia and Africa in a Multipolar World.”

President Putin had said earlier that Russia would donate 300,000 tons of fertilizers seized in Latvia, Estonia, Belgium and the Netherlands to poor African countries.

Moscow canceled $20 billion in debt owed by a number of African countries, which analysts considered an encouragement to enter a new phase of relations, and in a way that serves the common interest of both sides.

The effect of the grain agreement

Returning to Zuhdi’s speech, and regarding the grain agreement, he believes that “Russia’s withdrawal from the agreement would prompt a new tool of the Russian incursion into Africa, because Moscow will use the grain file to further consolidate its relations with the countries of the continent after it was liberated from the aforementioned agreement, and practically became a donor or a ban on grain to whoever it wanted.” The African affairs specialist summarizes his point of view in this context, saying:

Russia’s withdrawal from the agreement appears theoretically as a negative sign for the countries of the continent, but in practice this will represent a new Russian tool for dealing with Africa.

The new Russian foreign relations doctrine in which terms such as “friendly countries” and “unfriendly countries” were used more than once, and after withdrawing from the grain agreement, Russia will be able to focus mainly on (giving these grains) to friendly countries.

This allows Russia to sign bilateral agreements on grain with a number of friendly countries in Africa (after arranging the countries in terms of friendly or more friendly countries and even unfriendly countries).

Russia announced earlier – after its withdrawal from the agreement – that it might give grain free to the most needy countries in Africa. Thus, Moscow is strategically using the continent’s grain needs, especially since Africa imports about 40 percent of its needs from abroad, mainly from Russia and Ukraine in particular.

international rivalry

For his part, the Russian analyst and researcher at the Peoples’ Friendship University in Russia, Dmitry Briga, said in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia Economy” that Russian-African cooperation is likely to increase significantly in the next stage, explaining that Moscow is showing great interest in imposing its hegemony on the continent, and competing with France and the West in general there.

He added, “The pace of competition – at various levels – within the African continent will increase in the coming years between China, the European Union and Russia,” stressing that the continent “will be one of the most important areas of competition, control and influence clearly.”

He believes that Africa will face a set of problems and difficulties as a result of this competition, including internal disputes that it may be exposed to. At the same time, he expects an increase in the rates of trade cooperation between Russia and African countries, the latest of which is Algeria after Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s visit to Moscow, and thus “we expect a new path for Russia towards the east.”

He stresses that the Russian side seeks to advance trade and investment relations with the continent, and has worked on that by signing a set of economic agreements in various sectors, including infrastructure, energy, mining and agriculture.