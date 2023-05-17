DThe upcoming European elections are scheduled to take place from June 6th to 9th, 2024. The representatives of the 27 EU member states agreed on this, as the Swedish Council Presidency announced on Wednesday. A Council of Ministers must formally confirm the decision next Monday.

The election of MEPs takes place every five years. The voters decide on the composition of the approximately 700 seats in the EU Parliament. The election marks the beginning of the process of replacing the heads of the EU Parliament, the EU Commission and the European Council.

The scheduling of European elections differs from the procedure for other elections. According to the law, the period of the first European elections is the reference. It took place from June 7th to 10th, 1979. European elections must be scheduled in the appropriate period of the last year of the five-year electoral period.

They must also be held in all Member States during the same period from Thursday to Sunday. This regulation takes into account the different electoral traditions in the member states. In most of them, as in Germany, elections are held on a Sunday or public holiday, in the Netherlands, for example, elections are held on Thursdays.

If an election date proves impossible within the specified period, the European Council can decide to postpone it. This decision must be taken unanimously, after the European Parliament has been consulted. This has happened four times so far: in 1984, 1989, 2014 and 2019.