Military expert Kornev: Syrsky does not leave Kupyansk because he is responsible for it

The commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) Alexander Syrsky wants to strengthen the defense of Kupyansk, because he is responsible for this direction. So, in an interview with Lenta.ru, a military expert, editor-in-chief of the MilitaryRussia.ru website, Dmitry Kornev, explained why the military leader does not want to follow the advice of the Pentagon and concentrate forces in the south.

It’s simple – Syrsky is responsible for the eastern direction, so it worries him. Any problems with the east direction is his headache, this is his main hemorrhoids Dmitry Kornevmilitary expert, editor-in-chief of MilitaryRussia.ru website

According to the analyst, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already gradually begun to transfer additional forces to the south, but some troops still remain in other directions.

“The appearance of the 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade in the southern direction, in Zaporozhye, where Orekhov, already indicates that the last reserves, the most secret reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, have been thrown to the southern direction. But so far they have not been successful. The question here is whether the transfer of forces will be scaled up, whether they will reinforce those brigades that have been transferred to the south by something else. But so far, as far as we can observe and see from other directions, in particular, from the east to the south, some units have not yet been transferred. Stubborn battles are going on both in the east and in the south, ”he explained.

According to The New York Times, Alexander Syrsky wants to strengthen the defense in the eastern direction near Kupyansk, contrary to the recommendations of the United States. According to the newspaper, this is due to the advancement of Russia in the area.

The United States believes that Ukraine has chosen the wrong counteroffensive tactics. Instead of pulling more troops south to Melitopol in the Zaporozhye region and cutting off the land route to Crimea, the Ukrainian military spread its forces to the east and south. Washington believes that this will not bring success to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the idea of ​​redeploying units from the east for an offensive in the south. According to him, this way Ukraine can lose Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Pavlograd, Dnipro and Kharkov.