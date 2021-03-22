The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi unveiled the updated “Green List” for travelers coming to Abu Dhabi, which includes 12 countries and territories: Australia, Saudi Arabia, China, Morocco, Iceland, Brunei, Bhutan, Greenland, Singapore, Mauritius, New Zealand and Hong Kong.

As travelers coming from the countries on this list will be exempt from the compulsory isolation period when they visit Abu Dhabi, and they will only be required to take a BCR test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Listed below is the complete list of countries, regions, territories and regions that are permitted to travel directly to Abu Dhabi without the need to take quarantine measures:

Australia

Saudi

China

Morocco, West, sunset

Iceland

Brunei

Bhutan

Green Land

Singapore

Mauritius

New Zealand

Hong Kong (Special Administrative Regions of the People’s Republic of China)

Please note that this list is being updated based on developments in the global spread of the Covid-19 virus, and the names of the authorized countries may change.