The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi unveiled the updated “Green List” for travelers coming to Abu Dhabi, which includes 14 countries and territories: Australia, Israel, Saudi Arabia, China, Morocco, Iceland, Brunei, Bhutan, Greenland, Singapore, South Korea, Mauritius, New Zealand and Hong Kong.

As travelers coming from the countries on this list will be exempt from the compulsory isolation period when they visit Abu Dhabi, and they will only be required to take a BCR test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport.