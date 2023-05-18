A Supercar for Norris

After a long wait since the day of your order, Lando Norris went to Woking, the headquarters of McLaren, to collect his own 765 LT Spider, officially delivered to the British pilot. An emotional moment for the 23-year-old, who revealed the details of his fully customized Supercar in a video posted on the channel YouTube and on the social pages of McLaren Automotive (besides his personal) ‘mother’ of only 765 models of this high performance car.

The chosen colors

We start with the particular livery made by the department McLaren Special Operations, characterized by a blue color in which you can also glimpse the carbon fiber. During the presentation of the car, Norris highlighted other details such as those of brake calipers which, in addition to generating a strong contrast of colors, recall the livery of the helmet used by the British during the race weekends. A separation, less accentuated, which is however also present in other areas of the bodywork and inside the passenger compartment.

McLaren’s dedication

In this sense, the steering wheel is an exception, which takes up the colors of the car’s livery, while other yellow details are present in the stitching of the seats. Right here, moreover, emerges at the level of the headrest the logo ‘LN’synonymous with Lando Norris’ initials.

Then there are the touches of McLaren ad hoc for its pilot, starting with the presence of an identification plate with the writing “Exclusively Commissioned for Lando Norris by MSO”. In conclusion, on the inside of the bonnet, there is no shortage of signatures of the men of the teamincluding that of Zak Brown, Chief Executive Officer of McLaren.