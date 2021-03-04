In the midst of the controversy over the VIP vaccination, a woman from 27 years that she is a municipal employee In Gualeguaychú, Entre Ríos, he recorded an unusual video in which he justifies himself for having received the first dose against the coronavirus, after his name was spread among the 230 municipal employees who were vaccinated.

It is about Claudia Soledad Centurión, who works as administrative office in the Ministry of Social Development and Health of the municipality and that she is the sister-in-law of the leader of the Secretariat, Martín Roberto Piaggio, who in turn is a cousin of the mayor of Gualeguaychú.

“I wanted to make this video because of some messages I received from friends, acquaintances and some comments in the Gualeguaychú media,” began the video that was disseminated through its social networks.

Meanwhile, she stated that “she was registered because she was health personnel” and explained that “constantly manipulating documentation“and that, in addition, it serves” a lot of people. ”

“Although we have all the prevention methods, it is a risk that one runs compared to other people who are not in contact. I consider, and my work also supports me, that I had to have the vaccine “, he remarked.

Claudia Centurión, municipal employee who received the coronavirus vaccine.

“It is a video that she made and it is her responsibility“Official sources from the Municipality affirmed to Infobae, and added:” It can happen. If a hundred health workers have to be vaccinated, somebody can make a video.

“She is a health personnel and is considered that way regardless of the work she does.” In Gualeguaychú “it was decided to vaccinate the entire Secretariat, regardless of whether they are doctors or not,” they explained.

For his part, Secretary Piaggio published a letter on his official networks after a list of officials who were vaccinated with Covid-19 was leaked: “To all the workers of the Secretariat under my charge. I want to send you my words of support and reassurance in this moment that we are going through “.

And he added: “All of you have been vaccinated because you belong to the group ‘Health Workers’ that has been prioritized in this first stage and we are simply complying with the guidelines issued by the Nation and Province and all have worked tirelessly since the beginning of the pandemic” .

Look also

