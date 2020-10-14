Will not give up: The left-wing financial expert Fabio de Masi. Photo: Christian-Ditsch.de

Fabio de Masi is left defender, at the FC Bundestag. But actually the parliamentary deputy of the Left is the playmaker in an affair that could put the finance minister and SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz in trouble. Nothing is more deadly for a Social Democrat than to be accused of poking with a bank. It is about the question of why the Hamburg-based private bank Warburg should initially not repay tax refunds amounting to millions of euros, despite being entangled in fraudulent cum-ex deals. A committee of inquiry in Hamburg should now clarify this – bad for Scholz in the election campaign year.

De Masi vs. Schmidt

De Masi has been fighting for weeks on Twitter with Scholz’s confidante, Finance State Secretary Wolfgang Schmidt. He spends a lot of time convincing journalists and the public via social media that there is nothing wrong with the allegations; clear, Scholz could perhaps have given a little clearer information about meetings with representatives of the Warburg Bank. A social democrat who was previously involved in government work is surprised that Schmidt devotes so much energy to this that, especially in times of a corona crisis, that is not his job, he is not Scholz’s spokesman. But he has always been someone who goes through fire for “Olaf”.

The picture of the “parliamentary brawl

A meeting in the Bundestag office of Fabio de Masi, he is the only prominent financial politician of the left in parliament, hardly anyone is currently as popular in the media as he is. He was previously in the European Parliament, he knows how to penetrate complex issues and get to the point in a publicly understandable manner. You can tell the Italian roots in the excellent espresso that he prepares. He has pictures of Muhamed Ali, as well as a bust of Albert Einstein and Pope Francis in his office. But by far the largest painting is the depiction of a parliamentary brawl from Ukraine, painted by Moritz Stumm – an old school friend of de Masis. First Deutsche Bank wanted it, now it’s in the office of the left defender of the FC Bundestag.

And even if it is not a fight, but a civilized dispute, it is de Masi, of all people, who considers a red-red-green coalition with a possible Chancellor Olaf Scholz to be worth striving for, but who repeatedly pisses him off and his confidante Schmidt Affair keeps simmering. And who considers this affair to be much more dangerous for Scholz than failures of the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bafin), which is subordinate to him, to control the insolvent, obviously entangled in criminal machinations Payment service provider Wirecard. There is a U-Committee in the Bundestag for this purpose – but the Chancellery as well as authorities in Bavaria made mistakes here.

“I cleaned the toilets”

“Anyone who orders opposition from me will also get it,” is de Masi’s mantra, and another pithy de Masi sentence is the following: “I’ve cleaned toilets once, I know my way around rummaging in the dirt. “De Masi (40) belongs to the Hamburg regional association of the Left – and actively supports the colleagues there in the Warburg case. In an unusual alliance, the CDU, the Left, the AfD and the individual FDP MP Anna von Treuenfels-Frowein, who was drawn into the citizenry by direct mandate, pushed through the investigative committee in Hamburg.

The question is whether the tax authorities deliberately allowed a tax liability from 2009 of around 47 million euros from the prestigious private bank Warburg to be statute-barred, which came from the cum-ex transactions, through which the tax authorities and thus the taxpayers via share shift transactions around dividend dates have been cheated out of high tax sums. And the question is whether Scholz actively interfered in the case during his time as First Mayor. However, none of the public prosecutors involved has so far expressed any suspicion in this direction, which is why they perceive de Masi’s attacks in the Scholz camp as a reputation-damaging “whisper”.

The meetings with Mr. Olearius

Specifically, it is about several meetings with Christian Olearius, the then head of the supervisory board of the private bank, who meticulously kept a diary, it was confiscated and the matter came to light. Scholz did not immediately reveal all meetings, and also argued with gaps in memory. And it remains to be seen why, despite reminders from the Federal Ministry of Finance, which was then still governed by the CDU, no additional claims were made to the Warburg Bank in 2016. Most of all, De Masi doubts the theory that a single tax officer ruled the case and dropped millions of tax reclaims.

Schmidt has been tweeting about the case for weeks and especially tries to refute the research of “Zeit” as one-sided. This is Schmidts’ conclusion to the first meeting on September 7, 2016 of Scholz / Olearius and the developments before and after: “My result: Before and after the meeting, the tax office does not want to reclaim the tax. Meetings and phone calls would have had no influence. ” Whereupon de Masi counters via Twitter: “Before and after,“ Ms. P. ”doesn’t want to demand anything. (…) In between, Ms. P. worries, among other things, about critical appraisal by superiors and advises politicians to get involved! ”Another Twitter user asks Schmidt why Scholz did not use the discussions as an opportunity to induce or instruct the tax office to “To reclaim the taxes instead of letting them become statute-barred.” However, the situation was trickier: the legal situation and the burden of proof were more unclear than today. An unjustified reclamation could even have led to additional damage, it is said internally.

So far, there is no clear evidence

In an interview with Tagesspiegel, De Masi emphasizes that Scholz is not so stupid as to leave written traces. But he has no evidence that the “smoking gun” for anything either. In the following year, it was about further Cum-Ex tax refunds of over 40 million euros – ultimately the Federal Ministry of Finance instructed the Hamburg tax authorities to reclaim the money. On the day the instruction was received, November 10, 2017, Scholz met again with Warburg representatives. This time the bank had to pay, at the end of 2017, before Scholz took over the ministry, the decision was handed over. And in the end, Warburg had to repay the other sums due to the evidence that was clear after the criminal investigation, so the limitation period in 2016 also became obsolete – in total, Hamburg’s tax authorities demanded around 160 million euros from Warburg this year.

De Masi is a good marketer of himself, a good speaker, and on Twitter he sums up complex things in an understandable way, trying to feed doubts about Scholz’s honesty with alleged inconsistencies. And when Schmidt annoyed journalists again of reporting selectively, he picks him on Twitter: “Oh Wolfgang, we just had the Twitter format” State Secretary vs. MEP established for #CumEx. Like Netzer & Delling. “But now he is also shooting himself in on time, NDR and their research. Schmidt, on the other hand, tries to make it clear that his Twitter activities have nothing to do with his professional activity: “I am here privately, not as State Secretary.” But can they be separated? De Masi counters whether Schmidt’s extensive, detailed justifications: “In the BMF, state secretaries must have a lot of free time.”

De Masi thinks of quitting: “Can only rock n ‘roll”

It’s one of the more informative duels on Twitter. And yet the Twitter-affine Schmidt has to recognize that it is incredibly difficult to depict such complex processes via social media in such a way that he and Scholz’s point of view penetrate, it is a prime example of how difficult political communication is in times of “headlines” and There has been shortening – this is also shown by many corona debates. He specially created a detailed timeline with the decisions before and after the Scholz talkswhich is supposed to show that the talks had no political influence. But de Masi oracles: “If someone unpacks in Hamburg, it will be tight for Scholz.”

He will stay on the ball on the matter and will certainly have many more duels with Schmidt, but at the same time he misses the support of his own party, feels put in the shop window while others pull the strings. He is therefore considering not running again for the Bundestag, he already lacks the time, in view of the many financial policy construction sites. He couldn’t continue halfway through the fire. “I’m not the type for that. If so, I’ll do rock n ‘roll. ”Olaf Scholz would certainly be happy if there was a little less of this kind of rock n’ roll in the near future.