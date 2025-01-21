In its third game of the Handball World Cup, the Spanish team made an epic comeback against a bone like Sweden. After finding themselves behind and far behind the Nordics on the scoreboard, Jordi Ribera’s men ended up avoiding defeat with a 29-29 scoreline. A tie in which many ‘Hispanics’ shone but in which the work of Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas, one of the best goalkeepers in the world, stood out once again.

The Barcelona player was not only important for his saves against the Swedes in the third game of the World Cup preliminary phase, but also went viral for a gesture of sportsmanship unthinkable in other sports.

It happened in the 40th minute of the match, with Spain six goals down on the scoreboard. At that moment the referees declared a penalty against Spain. Face to face, seven meters apart, the Toledo goalkeeper and Hampus Wannerival in this match but his teammate in the Barça ranks. Option for Sweden to take a seven-goal lead.

The pitcher feints, looks for the best option… but Pérez de Vargas emerges the winner of this particular duel. The ball does not reach the net, deflected by the Spaniard. However, both the television images and the referees they appreciate that the ball has hit them in the face and they decide to show the Swede a red card. The handball regulations establish it as follows: if during the penalty shot the ball hits the goalkeeper’s face while he is stationary, this means the immediate disqualification of the kicker.









However, Pérez de Vargas asks the match judges to remove the red from his Barcelona teammateassuring them that the ball has touched his face, yes, but after being deflected by his right forearm.

The intervention of the Spanish goalkeeper convinced the referees, who reversed their decision and allowed Hampus Wanne to continue on the court. The gesture was received with relief by the Swede, who thanked his teammate with a hug, and applauded heartily by the stands.

Tie and MVP

Finally, it did not penalize Spain either, which managed to reduce its disadvantage on the scoreboard until the final tie. Pérez de Vargas, vital for the result and praised for his gesture, also ended up receiving the Most valuable player of the game award.