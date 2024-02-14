Friends of a 109-year-old woman called the absence of a husband the secret of her long life

A US resident celebrated her 109th birthday with friends, who revealed the unusual secret of her long life. About it reports New York Post.

Jenny Libertini celebrated her birthday at a nursing home in Catonsville, Maryland. The 109-year-old pensioner regularly plays bingo, so on her holiday didn't miss it opportunity to take part in your favorite game. On this day, the birthday girl was joined by her friends. And one of Libertini’s friends named her the main secret of longevity. According to her, the key to a long life for a pensioner lies in the absence of her husband. “She doesn’t have a man, she’s been divorced for about 30 years, so she doesn’t have any stress,” she says.

Libertini was born to Sicilian immigrants in 1915. She had three brothers and sisters. Growing up, the woman married, and later became one of the first women hired by the US Social Security Administration. At Libertini's was a son named Michael, who lived to be 83 years old. When he died, she began to live with a friend, and at the age of 105 she moved to a nursing home.

The woman is currently being cared for by staff at the facility. She recently fell and injured herself, resulting in her being confined to a wheelchair. After this, Libertini began to talk little. Despite this, according to employees and guests, the woman was and remains a very kind and caring person. “I visit her every year because she inspires me incredibly,” says one of the centenarian’s friends.

