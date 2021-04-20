There is a federal judge, that is, one of the judges who they investigate serious crimes, who receives an extortion complaint. The complainant had been implicated by a gang that stole and sold imported merchandise, deposited in containers at the port. Smuggling and something else.

That story of Five years ago another judge had started to write it, who investigated the maneuver and verified that the gang falsified documentation with the complicity of officials. Nothing too novel so far. It is so little novel that this judge has processed 50 customs officers. Nor is it new that some figures of power appeared, such as Claudio Minnicelli, Julio De Vido’s brother-in-law.

The federal judge who is now investigating the extortion complaint is Luis Rodríguez and the complainant is a customs agent who, although it seems like a joke, is called Gabriel Traficante. Trafficker was a key piece in that Millionaire factory that was or still is Customs, especially with the business of import declarations and the distribution of quotas. A business that is much stronger when dollars are lacking, as it usually happens here.

Who did Trafficker report? To the false lawyer Marcelo D’Alessio, who sold himself as a DEA agent, with information from half the world and contacts with half the world. D’Alessio operated from a security agency with two former bosses of the Buenos Aires. To operate meant to sell information to intelligence services or intelligence service agents, which was reused to extort money from businessmen. To businessmen who could extort money. One of them was Traficante, who began recording their conversations.

Daniel Santoro, journalist for Clarín. Photo: Marcelo Carroll

D’Alessio was also a source for many journalists, including Daniel Santoro, from Clarion, whom Judge Rodríguez has just prosecuted, unusually arguing that Santoro was an accomplice of his source. The judge says that Santoro “published two articles in the newspaper Clarín, which were used by D’Alessio to exert pressure on Trafficker and for him to give in to his claims.” Pretensions means blackmail and bribery.

Santoro’s articles for November and December 2016 were titled “Customs: Investigating whether a millionaire is the boss of De Vido’s brother-in-law’s gang” and “Customs Mafia: Justice is now looking for Mister Corea.” And what did D’Alessio’s blackmail consist of? Calling Traficante and telling him what Santoro was going to publish. Regarding that construction, Rodríguez deduces that Santoro was part of the extortion. Nothing more and nothing less than the heart of any sentence is skipped: the test. The point is not that he is a journalist. The question is precisely that: that it processes without evidence. To a journalist or whoever.

Rodríguez is a former investigating judge who became a member of Comodoro Py sponsored by his daughter’s godfather, the auditor and eternal Kirchnerist operator in Justice, Javier Fernández. They accused him of cheating on the exam. The widow of Daniel Muñoz, Kirchner’s private secretary and shadow, said her husband told her that He had paid Rodríguez $ 10 million to help him in the money laundering cause.

It is not the first time that federal justice has acted against journalists and has not acted against corrupt people. What is behind the 100 pages that Rodríguez dedicates to Santoro? Obvious: desire was not lacking to process it. What is missing is evidence.