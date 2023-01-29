The sudden reinstatement of Ursula Boza to the plot of “At the bottom there is room” left the Peruvian audience speechless. The actress returned to the family television series that welcomed her in the past and resumed her role as a villain, but this time under the name of Victoria. In this new installment, Victoria has flirted with Diego Montalbán, which has generated a series of reactions in the followers of the production.

Although some have taken this new turn of his somewhat mysterious character, there are those who have disapproved of it, such as one of the daughters of the Peruvian interpreter. In a new episode of the podcast “Things happen for a reason“, Christopher Gianotti interviewed Úrsula Boza in order to gather more details about her character.

YOU CAN SEE: Jealousy? The kisses between Úrsula Boza and ‘Nachito’ that ‘made Christopher Gianotti uncomfortable’

Úrsula Boza’s daughter disapproves of risqué scenes between her mother and Giovanni Ciccia

Noting that his ex-partner would not give further revelations about the role, the interpreter asked him how his daughter reacted when he saw her again on TV. In this regard, Boza specified that her 7-year-old little girl did not like that she flirted with Giovanni Ciccia in fiction.

“Those who watch the series know that I have a relationship with Giovanni Ciccia’s character, they flirt constantly and he wants to kiss me. So, ‘Pacita’ saw the episode and looked at me, she said: ‘Mom, are you going to kiss? I told him no, not right now, but at some point there will be a kiss,” said Úrsula.

The actress’s response would not have been to her little girl’s liking either, so she asked her mother not to kiss Ciccia in the following scenes. “I don’t want you to kiss. I don’t like it, it makes me jealous. I know you’re working, but I don’t like it”, was the desperate request of the infant.

YOU CAN SEE: Úrsula Boza rules out creating Onlyfans: “I don’t feel comfortable with someone else seeing my naked body”

What did Úrsula Boza do at her daughter’s request?

At his peculiar request, Úrsula Boza decided to take her daughter to the set of “Al fondo hay sitio” so that she could meet her partner Giovanni Ciccia. Despite the fact that he liked her and they hit it off very quickly, she did not change her mind about the risqué scenes in the series.

“He is waiting if we kiss”, revealed the actress.

Claudia Llanos is romantic with Diego. Photo: America TV

#unusual #request #Úrsula #Bozas #daughter #return #quotAFHSquot #quotI #dont #kissquot