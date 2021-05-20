The future came a time ago. And it has a picturesque side. The Argentine Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Javier Figueroa, presented his credentials to the Queen Isabel, ocn a unprecedented ceremony and at some point unusual, according to the pandemic.

They took Figueroa in a float, as the protocol dictates, to Buckingham Palace. He walked to a room where the credentials are delivered that fully qualify him as head of the Argentine mission in London. But the queen spoke to him from a remote screen.

Isabel appeared live and direct by a discreet-sized monitor resting on a piece of furniture. She spoke from Windsor Castle, where she has been kept under strict physical care since the outbreak of the coronavirus. The monarch is 95 years old and was widowed a little over a month after the death of Duke Felipe of Edinburgh.

Figueroa is a career ambassador and had to present his documents to the queen last year. But the ceremony was postponed due to sanitary restrictions in a country that closed completely, although for a few months, very strictly while the government launched a mass vaccination plan for its population, which improved their situation. Now he entered into a gradual normalization of everyday life.

The Queen’s Marshall, Alistair Harrison, Head of the Diplomatic Corps, went to look for Figueroa, his wife and daughter at the Argentine residence in London. And they were taken by float to Buckingham, in a transfer that the diplomat himself was in charge of editing later on video and uploaded to his social networks with music from U2.

The place The Royal Family published the first photos and reported that this Wednesday “the Queen had two audiences via video from Windsor Castle” and with two little flags, one from Argentina and the other from Canada, reported that they were Ambassador Javier Figueroa and the High Commissioner of Canada, Ralph Goodale.

This week Vladimir Putin received the credentials of a dozen ambassadors, among them the Argentine Eduardo Zuaín. To take care of COVID 19, the Russian president He was about 30 meters from the diplomats.

Changes in the relationship

“It was a very formal talk and I commented (to the queen) that I had instructions to work on all aspects of the complex bilateral relationship that the United Kingdom and our country have”he told the Telam state news agency.

The queen was on the other side of the screen. And the phrase becomes important if one takes into account that when Alberto Fernández took office, he put the Malvinas conflict in front of the relationship with the United Kingdom, and from the Foreign Ministry he asked the other ministers cold treatment of now outgoing Ambassador Mark Kent.

However, over time, the bond relaxed. Argentina needs the United Kingdom on issues such as the G20 or in negotiations with the IMF. Recently the Minister of Health Carla Vizzotti asked Kent to mediate with his government and the AstraZeneca company so that the drug could be manufactured in Argentina against the coronavirus designed by the University of Oxford.

On the other hand, the two governments are understanding each other regarding the Humanitarian Project Plan for the identification of graves in the Malvinas. And commercially, Argentina recorded a surplus with the United Kingdom with a maximum of US $ 556 million in 2020, the same result of the closure of imports here.

Figueroa told the State agency that during the talk, the monarch was interested in the health situation that Argentina is experiencing with the pandemic. And he also said that the queen spoke with his wife, who is a diplomat and works in the cultural section of the embassy.

Figueroa studied at Colegio Cardenal Copello de Villa Devoto, is a lawyer from the UBA and It was received from the National Foreign Service Institute in 1995. Identified with the Peronist diplomats, during the government of Cristina Kirchner he worked as deputy to the then Secretary of the Malvinas, Daniel Filmus – today at the same time – while the administration of Mauricio Macri sent him first as ambassador to South Africa, and later to Cuba, just as he had requested. At that time coincided with the medical treatment of Florencia Kirchner in Havana, and with the repeated trips to the island of the now vice president to see her daughter.