“Pitiful”, “abysmal”, “embarrassing”, “dumber than a handful of stones” or “offensively bad”. These are just some of the adjectives that the specialized press has dedicated to an irish wish, Netflix's new romantic comedy. The story is formulaic: an aspiring writer discovers that the love of her life is engaged to her best friend. Her feelings aside, she agrees to be the bridesmaid at the ceremony, but the reality of the wedding changes unexpectedly when she makes a wish on an Irish rock. But her spell has not been transferred to the experts, who punish her with evaluations that are very far from even the approved one. However, in yet another example of the chronic divorce between critics and the public, an irish wish It has become the platform's first big spring success, ranking among the most viewed in 85 countries around the world and reaching first place, for example, in the Spanish ranking. And the key to success has a name: Lindsay Lohan.

After more than fifteen years away from the front line of Hollywood, the actress who was a legend of teenage cinema at the beginning of the century is enjoying a second – or third? Or fourth? – opportunity to make up for the years of detentions, trials, admissions to rehabilitation clinics and other various scandals. And she has done it by becoming one of Netflix's unexpected stars… or at least one of the most profitable. After the majority of the industry ruled out having her again for projects with a larger budget or artistic and technical substance, the platform has found in Lohan, 37, a nostalgic claim willing to put her iconic aura in such synthetic productions. as an irish wishbut which are enjoyed massively by the public.

Lindsay Lohan in 'An Irish Wish'. Netflix

For years now, Netflix has found a very profitable market niche in romantic comedies, a genre that has been banned from movie theaters for years in favor of action blockbusters or more independent works. How to get rid of your boss, To all the boys I fell in love with, My first kiss either Your house or mine are some examples of low-medium budget films but with a mass audience, cultivating a pool of new leading men from the mecca of cinema such as Jacob Elordi or Glen Powell. “We are aware of what people watch and how much they watch it, and we discovered that many romantic comedies were consumed, even the bad ones,” admitted in 2018 Matt Brodlie, former director of Netflix original films.

The disconnection with critics is even more pronounced on the platform, with most of the most viewed films in its history obtaining very poor ratings. But while big budget bets like Don't look up, Blonde either Teacher They try to bring prestige and statuettes – without success – to the company, the guilty pleasures of popular stars battered by critics such as Adam Sandler or Lindsay Lohan are responsible for feeding the subscribers' voracious desire for entertainment. Although in Lohan's case it may sound paradoxical to describe as triumphant a comeback based on consecutively releasing objectively bad films, the data show that platform audiences do not penalize the mediocrity of the films they consume. He streaming It requires less commitment, effort and financial outlay than the experience in theaters, so frustration in the face of disappointment is also less. “Bad reviews don't hurt Netflix movies because the public is more forgiving of their flaws by not having spent a lot of money on a ticket or having left the comfort of their couch. “It's easier to sit back and enjoy the good parts of a bad movie,” corroborates journalist Michael Kenndy in Screenrant. “I think we need inspiring films and I want to bring them to people's homes,” the interpreter herself defends.

On the other hand, Netflix offers a showcase of visibility that is impossible for any star eager to reclaim the status of yesteryear to reject, and Lohan is experiencing it firsthand. After more than ten years without being invited, the actress was one of the main stars of the exclusive party that Vanity Fair organized every year after the Oscars. “Is he Loaning”, he claimed Magazine. “He will claim the throne from him,” added Magazine Bustle when the New Yorker appeared on the red carpet in a dazzling Balenciaga. As she herself confessed, emerging stars like Billie Eilish and Sydney Sweeney did not doubt her when it came to showing her their deep admiration at the party. Based on the millions of views of her latest premiere and the hundreds of comments praising her return on social networks, the feeling is shared among those who consider the actress a “generational icon.”

Britney Spears, Lindsey Lohan and Paris Hilton in an image from the 2000s. BEN/DEAN/GABO (BEN/DEAN/GABO/BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM / Cordon Press)

Lohan's professional rehabilitation began in 2022, when she reached a collaboration agreement with Netflix for the production of two films. A few months later, the romantic comedy Christmas suddenly –his first leading role since 2013– became one of the company's most watched films during the festive period. A relationship that, as announced by the platform last January and before knowing the success of an irish wish, will continue to extend over time. To the delight of his fans, Lohan already anticipates that her short-term plans include a sequel to one of his classics, put yourself in my place, alongside Jamie Lee-Curtis. Her schedule is so hectic that the actress, who has lived in Dubai for a decade with her husband, the banker Bader Shammas, and their son Luai, born last July, confirms that she is thinking of moving back to the mecca of business. cinema.

Lindsay Lohan's rise to stardom came very early. At the age of eleven, and after working since she was three as a child model in dozens of television advertisements, her portrayal of two twin sisters who discover each other's existence at a summer camp made her the successor to Macaulay Culkin as a promising new prodigy. from Hollywood. You to London and I to California It was a success that raised nearly $100 million in 1998 and its freckled protagonist, who during the months of filming had told her classmates that she was on a family vacation, returned to the classroom as the most famous girl in the United States.

Lindsay Lohan in an image from 1998. ©Walt Disney Co./courtesy Everet

“Leaving aside how adorable he was, he had that quality of captivating the viewer. “To be a movie star, to be the protagonist of a movie, you need to have that connection with the camera,” said about her the director of the film, Nancy Meyers. That connection also extended into adolescence, achieving youth film hits such as the iconic Bad Girls –which has made him pocket half a million dollars for a very brief cameo in the recent remake– or Give me back my luck. Lohan's face was a guarantee of selling seats, she published two studio albums and at barely 20 years old she was already collecting checks exceeding seven million euros per film, but she sank into a self-destructive spiral between 2007 and 2012 that left her twenty of times before the courts. Along with Britney Spears and Paris Hilton, she became the recurring meme of the tabloid press until she was forced to put oceans in between to piece together the pieces of that broken toy. Now that she says she is in the moment of greatest physical and emotional fulfillment, warns of what is to come: “My story is not over yet.”