The technical director of Deportivo Cruz Azul, Raul Gutierrezwas present in the program Teacherspanel discussion on the World Cup Qatar 2022. The main dynamics in the space of TUDN was to propose options or solutions in favor of the growth of Mexican soccer, especially at the level of national teams.
In this way, based on his experience in training young players and working in minor divisions, the Colt Gutierrez He was a special guest on the show. And without problems, the coach of the Machine launched a forceful and unusual proposal for Aztec football.
Firstly, Raul Gutierrez He pointed to a true follow-up of the processes, especially those that have been successful, while indicating that the course of the projects must have its base or foundation in the selections or minor divisions.
“They are not turning to see what they already had. A long time ago, when we won the World Cup (Under-17), the Central American championship and the Olympics, the elections competed in a way and the way the national teams had was structured minors; this started in 2010, all the directors of basic forces got together and the formations and methodology were defined.
“What happened to that? Missed value. They say that the processes go from the top down, hell, the structures go from the bottom up. What was missing, that those above (managers) tell the coaches (of the Senior Team) how we need to play, “said the ‘Foal‘.
Likewise, the Mexican strategist stressed that the teams must have the responsibility of taking care of the process of young talents and that beyond taking care of the result in the division in which they work, they should risk giving projection to the older categories so that they can stand out later in the maximum circuit.
“They should be shielded in some way. The clearest example: Erick Aguirre, he was from the 2013 generation, after the World Cup (Under-17 in 2013 in the United Arab Emirates) we proposed that he be placed with the Under-20. What happened? Erick’s story that we know today was followed up, but what happens with many other players: they come to their clubs and they are returned or kept in their categories and in the end they lose that level that can allow them to play in the Under-20s. three months”
– Raul Gutierrez.
