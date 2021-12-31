Pusic’s parents filled the room with toilet paper and captured it all in a video that went viral on the internet

The protagonist of the funny story and the viral video that we tell and show you today is called Pusic and it is a beautiful black and white cat who has, from an early age, a great, unique passion, that for toilet paper. His human parents then decided to arrange a soft, rolling surprise for him. Read on below to find out what happened.

Our kittens are talking combine of all colors. If they want to play they play, if they want to eat they eat and if they want to cuddle, well, you already know the answer.

They also often and willingly combine so much trouble around the house, but one thing is certain, the love we deprive for them will always make us forget their pranks.

Pusic lived as a stray on the streets of Belarus for some time, until a loving family rescued her and brought her to a warm and comfortable home.

When he was just a puppy, he always played with the toilet paper. Whenever he could he went to the bathroom and enjoyed unrolling all the paper and leaving it on the floor after playing with it for hours.

As he grew older his passion diminished and he started playing only with his own toys. But the reality was that he had never forgotten that pastime that once filled his days.

Meanwhile, Pusic has also become a web star. She has her own Instagram page that her human parents constantly update with her photos and videos of her gags.

Pusic’s viral video

In the last period, right on the account Instagram of the kitten appeared a video that has amused hundreds and hundreds of people from all over the world.

The kitten’s human parents went to the supermarket and bought dozens of rolls of toilet paper. Then they went home and unrolled them all, decorating an entire room nicely.

Then they opened the door and they have let the kitten in. There reaction of the kitty when he saw that playroom is amazing. He looked at her with amazement and joy. She did not know what to do. She didn’t know whether to believe it or whether to be stunned. Then, once he understood and realized, he started running up and down in total euphoria.