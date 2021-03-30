Italy has repatriated from the Dominican Republic a mafia fugitive from the criminal organization ‘Ndrangheta who had an arrest warrant for drug trafficking since 2014 and that he has been arrested in the Caribbean country after being recognized for his tattoos in YouTube videos.

The detainee, Marc Feren Claude Biart, born in Rome in 1967, has already landed on Italian soil after his arrest in the Dominican city of Chinese mouth within the framework of the I-Can Project, of the Italian Police and Interpol, reported the newspaper ‘Corriere della Sera’.

Biart, linked to Cacciola clan of Rosarno, had behind him a judicial arrest warrant issued in 2014 by the Court of Reggio Calabria as part of the operation ‘Mauser’ by criminal association for drug trafficking the aforementioned group.

Nicola Gratteri, the current top anti-mafia prosecutor in Italy, is carrying out a trial against 350 members of the Calabrian Ndrangheta. Photo: AFP

The mobster arrived in Dominican lands five years ago, from Costa Rica, and until now had gone unnoticed in the country. However, Biart created with his wife an Italian cuisine channel on the YouTube platform, posting numerous videos where he hid his face but his tattoos were visible.

That was the beginning of the end. Alerted by a anonymous call, Interpol members began to see how he cooked and some tattoos on his arms and wrists matched the image bank that the police organization had of Biart.

Those in charge of the investigation have followed the videos and other traces that he left on the Internet and social networks until they found him and proceed to his arrest with the help of the Dominican Republic authorities last Wednesday.

“The love for italian cuisine made it possible to follow the traces left on the Internet and social networks, “said the Italian Police in a statement.

The I-Can project involves the Italian police forces and those of ten other countries (Germany, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, the United States, France, Switzerland and Uruguay) that fight against this Calabrian mafia, one of the most powerful in Europe and present in half the world through drug trafficking, among other organized crimes.

