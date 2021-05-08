In the midst of the second wave of coronavirus that punishes the country, the Minister of Government of Gildo Insfrán accused the opposition for the increase in infections in Formosa, which led to the return to phase 1 in the provincial capital and in Clorinda, and He did it with an unusual example: shaking a matchbox.

Jorge González is one of the officials closest to Insfrán and who heads the press conferences of the Formosan government. On this occasion, he targeted opposition leaders, considering them responsible for the increase in cases due to the marches that took place last March.

“It is common to hear now that nobody is responsible for what happens in the province and everything is blamed on the State. The things we had in Formosa when different figures came and said that we had to fight for freedom. Didn’t they have to see? It’s false. This has a name and surname and it has responsible parties, “González launched.

Moments later he took a box of matches that he had prepared by his side and an unusual story began whose sole purpose was to hold the opposition accountable.

Alberto Fernández and Gildo Insfrán at the Casa Rosada. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

“Look at this. This is a box of matches, an old classic brand. It contains a lot of matches, matches, look how small they are. We all know that going through the sandpaper part we light the match. This little match has a small llama, this little llama if we bring it to the right conditions, a mound of grass, for example, this little flame develops a flame that ignites“González recounted ironically.

And he declared: “That fire that burns, if there are adequate conditions, spreads. So with those who tell us ‘we who have nothing to do with the marches’, it is the same as they say that matches have nothing to do with it. Yes, but the fire that lit that match continues and caused victims“.

González insisted with the criticism and maintained that “the responsibility of communication and individual actions is at stake.”

“We do not play politics, we work in public policy to take care of people’s lives and health,” he remarked.

Days ago, the same minister had defended the vaccination plan that is carried out in the province and justified the application of doses to the prisoners and pointed out that, as they are closed places, the same criteria were used as in “nursing homes and community homes”.

“All nursing homes were vaccinated, both public and private. Also the homes in which there are people interned in them who are in a situation of community presence,” he argued.

And it was, at that moment, when he added the prisoners to that group. “An outbreak in a prison unit where there are 200 people is going to force us to remove that population and take it to a hospital,” he said.