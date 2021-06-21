The meat businessman Alberto Samid defended himself on Monday afternoon after being accused by diners of violating the house arrest in a restaurant in Ramos Mejía.

“I was not violating any house arrest. I have been leaving work from 9 to 2 in the afternoon to work on Monday, Wednesday and Friday for six or seven months. This Monday I went to work and at 1 I carried a merchandise to this restaurant that is two blocks from my house. I had time until 2:00 p.m. to get to my home“Samid said in dialogue with Radio With You.

He continued: “I asked permission to leave my house at 10 in the morning – I have to always ask permission– and, upon arrival, I have to notify myself again. I did not violate any domicile. “

According to his version, Samid then went to the restaurant to carry merchandise since from this Tuesday goes into recess the Central Market for an undetermined time due to a union conflict,

“The owner of the place is a good friend of my wife, they play tennis together. Then he called my wife asking for merchandise when he found out what was going to happen (in the Central Market), “said the slaughterer.

He completed: “Well, since the restaurant is practically in front of my house, I brought the merchandise and took it to him. waiting to lower the merchandise since there were a lot of people and there were two friends who invited me to sit there and they invited me a little meat. With the hunger that I was at 1:30 p.m. I almost ate my two friends, that was it. “

Samid -who must serve house arrest in a cause for which he was sentenced to 4 years in prison for being part of an illicit association dedicated to tax evasion- was recognized by a group of diners while eating in the still life and thrown in the middle of screams and applause.

“For six or seven months I have had this regime. I have to work, support my family. It is not that I went out on a Friday night … I was almost in front of my house, bringing merchandise. A lady rebukes me, she sees me there, tells me a lot of things. What am I going to be explaining that I have a job opportunity? I grabbed, didn’t argue and left. I they scrape bad in my neighborhood when I did nothing wrong. I was working within an allowed schedule, “he said.

The businessman, then, explained that in that restaurant they know him “even the cats” and that everything happened during the delay in the descent of the merchandise because it was “full of people”

“I sat down a little bit, they gave me a little meat, it was one thirty in the afternoon and I was almost without eating anything. It was a nibble“, Hill.

DS