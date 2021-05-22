After seven years, Atlético de Madrid screamed champion of the Spanish League. The team led by Diego “Cholo” Simeone beat Valladolid 2-1 and won the title on the last date, breaking the hegemony of Barcelona and Real Madrid, their classic rival.

As expected, thousands of mattress fans crowded the Spanish capital to celebrate. However, the festivities had their tragic side with the unusual death of a young sympathizer.

According to local media, a 14-year-old teenager lost his life when he went with a group of friends to the Fountain of Neptune to join the celebration.

A police spokesman told the news agency AFP that the minor “was traveling in a van with friends and family, and wore part of the body outside the window”.

Upon entering the underground parking lot in the Plaza de Santa Ana, the young man “collided with a wall” and suffered a “severe head injury.”

The emergency services tried to revive him for an hour, without success.

A witness detailed to the newspaper The country that the black truck was carrying several young people and “was going a bit fast.”

A team of psychologists also moved to the place to contain the victim’s relatives.

The fans defied the pandemic



The joy for a long-awaited title made the rojiblancos fans have defied the coronavirus pandemic, ignoring the recommendations of the authorities.

As soon as the match ended in Valladolid, hundreds of mattress fans also traveled to support the team, thousands of Atlético supporters -without keeping the distance and many without a chinstrap- they began to flow towards the Neptune fountain, in the center of the capital, a common place to celebrate.

A large police device surrounded the fountain with several trucks to prevent fans from approaching the monument, illuminated for the occasion with the red-and-white colors of the flaming champion.

The fans celebrated despite the pandemic.

Amid shouts of “Atleti, Atleti, Atlético de Madrid” and “Campeones”, the fans danced, jumped and hugged, while some burned red flares, in a party atmosphere.

“Please, I ask the athletics not to go to Neptune. I am the first to understand the desire to celebrate, but this is not the time. The virus is still among us, we do not throw away the work of these months,” he asked for Twitter the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, himself a recognized rojiblanco fan. However, the request was far from being heard.

